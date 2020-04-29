All apartments in Moscow
Find more places like 326 S. Asbury Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Moscow, ID
/
326 S. Asbury Street
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:12 PM

326 S. Asbury Street

326 South Asbury Street · (208) 882-5484
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Moscow
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

326 South Asbury Street, Moscow, ID 83843

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 326 S. Asbury Street · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
326 S. Asbury Street Available 06/10/20 Bring you room mates and live in the heart of down town! - This home has an open floor plan with a nice sized kitchen & large living room. Lots of natural light. Close to U of I campus, downtown Moscow, shopping and dining. Unique floorplan with large landing upstairs and great sun porch. Cozy kitchen, lots of light, and convenient living.

Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent. Tenant will need to fill out a pet application for each pet at https://teamidahorealestate.petscreening.com/.

(RLNE3434559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 S. Asbury Street have any available units?
326 S. Asbury Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 326 S. Asbury Street have?
Some of 326 S. Asbury Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 S. Asbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
326 S. Asbury Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 S. Asbury Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 326 S. Asbury Street is pet friendly.
Does 326 S. Asbury Street offer parking?
No, 326 S. Asbury Street does not offer parking.
Does 326 S. Asbury Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 326 S. Asbury Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 S. Asbury Street have a pool?
No, 326 S. Asbury Street does not have a pool.
Does 326 S. Asbury Street have accessible units?
No, 326 S. Asbury Street does not have accessible units.
Does 326 S. Asbury Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 326 S. Asbury Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 326 S. Asbury Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 326 S. Asbury Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 326 S. Asbury Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Moscow 3 Bedrooms
Moscow Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pullman, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity