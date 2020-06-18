1108 South Main Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking internet access dogs allowed

Brand new apartments on the doorstep of campus. Live within sight of both downtown and the entrance to the University of Idaho. Enjoy a private bedroom and private bathroom, along with shared laundry, kitchen space and living room. By bedroom leases mean you don’t need to worry about shared rent or other roommates dropping out of the lease. These units are ideal for student living.



The shared area boasts a spacious central kitchen, dining, and living area, along with in-unit laundry and dedicated parking. Everything–internet, utilities, trash, etc. is included.



All within easy walking distance of campus and downtown.



We would love to help you find a great space to live here in Moscow and look forward to hearing from you.



This bedroom is available starting August 16th 2020.