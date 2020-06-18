All apartments in Moscow
Find more places like 1108 South Main Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Moscow, ID
/
1108 South Main Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:05 AM

1108 South Main Street

1108 South Main Street · (206) 450-4194
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Moscow
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1108 South Main Street, Moscow, ID 83843

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 2D · Avail. Aug 15

$525

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1525 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
dogs allowed
Brand new apartments on the doorstep of campus. Live within sight of both downtown and the entrance to the University of Idaho. Enjoy a private bedroom and private bathroom, along with shared laundry, kitchen space and living room. By bedroom leases mean you don’t need to worry about shared rent or other roommates dropping out of the lease. These units are ideal for student living.

The shared area boasts a spacious central kitchen, dining, and living area, along with in-unit laundry and dedicated parking. Everything–internet, utilities, trash, etc. is included.

All within easy walking distance of campus and downtown.

We would love to help you find a great space to live here in Moscow and look forward to hearing from you.

This bedroom is available starting August 16th 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 South Main Street have any available units?
1108 South Main Street has a unit available for $525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1108 South Main Street have?
Some of 1108 South Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 South Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
1108 South Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 South Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1108 South Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 1108 South Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 1108 South Main Street does offer parking.
Does 1108 South Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1108 South Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 South Main Street have a pool?
No, 1108 South Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 1108 South Main Street have accessible units?
No, 1108 South Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 South Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1108 South Main Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 South Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1108 South Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1108 South Main Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Moscow 3 Bedrooms
Moscow Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pullman, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity