All apartments in Moscow
Find more places like 104 S. Main St. - 208.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Moscow, ID
/
104 S. Main St. - 208
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

104 S. Main St. - 208

104 S Main St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Moscow
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

104 S Main St, Moscow, ID 83843

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
elevator
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Studio Apartment located on Main Street in downtown Moscow. Kitchen Includes; refrigerator and oven. No dishwasher. Coin Laundry available in the basement. Secure building. NO PETS
Walk thru video of apartment: https://youtu.be/GcoQSHhOG6I
A substantial rehabilitation of this historic, four story, 1891 mercantile building in downtown Moscow, was completed in 1983. The multi-use renovation created 34 apartments on the upper floors with retail space, restaurant and professional offices on the first floor and mezzanine. The detailed storefront rehabilitation and tenant improvements secured the building a nomination to the National Historic Register. As the largest building in downtown Moscow, the upper floor apartments provide tenants with wonderful views, as well as a centrally located home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 S. Main St. - 208 have any available units?
104 S. Main St. - 208 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moscow, ID.
What amenities does 104 S. Main St. - 208 have?
Some of 104 S. Main St. - 208's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 S. Main St. - 208 currently offering any rent specials?
104 S. Main St. - 208 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 S. Main St. - 208 pet-friendly?
No, 104 S. Main St. - 208 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moscow.
Does 104 S. Main St. - 208 offer parking?
No, 104 S. Main St. - 208 does not offer parking.
Does 104 S. Main St. - 208 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 S. Main St. - 208 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 S. Main St. - 208 have a pool?
No, 104 S. Main St. - 208 does not have a pool.
Does 104 S. Main St. - 208 have accessible units?
No, 104 S. Main St. - 208 does not have accessible units.
Does 104 S. Main St. - 208 have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 S. Main St. - 208 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 S. Main St. - 208 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 104 S. Main St. - 208 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Moscow 3 Bedrooms
Moscow Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pullman, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington State University