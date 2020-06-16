104 S. Main St. - 208

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

Studio Apartment located on Main Street in downtown Moscow. Kitchen Includes; refrigerator and oven. No dishwasher. Coin Laundry available in the basement. Secure building. NO PETS

Walk thru video of apartment: https://youtu.be/GcoQSHhOG6I

A substantial rehabilitation of this historic, four story, 1891 mercantile building in downtown Moscow, was completed in 1983. The multi-use renovation created 34 apartments on the upper floors with retail space, restaurant and professional offices on the first floor and mezzanine. The detailed storefront rehabilitation and tenant improvements secured the building a nomination to the National Historic Register. As the largest building in downtown Moscow, the upper floor apartments provide tenants with wonderful views, as well as a centrally located home.