849 West Cagney Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 10:35 AM

849 West Cagney Street

849 West Cagney Street · (208) 286-2055
Location

849 West Cagney Street, Meridian, ID 83646

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,100

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2397 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
volleyball court
Beautiful 2-story home located in the heart of Paramount! Large great room with tiled gas fireplace, open kitchen w/ island, walk-in pantry, knotty alder cabinets, granite slab counter and island top - Rustic Brazilian Cherry hardwood thru entry, kitchen, nook and family room - 2 bedrooms, computer loft, full bath & bonus room upstairs - 3 car garage - office/den. Amenities of Paramount include 3 heated community pools, fitness center/clubhouse, basketball/volleyball court and multiple parks and ponds
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 849 West Cagney Street have any available units?
849 West Cagney Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 849 West Cagney Street have?
Some of 849 West Cagney Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 849 West Cagney Street currently offering any rent specials?
849 West Cagney Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 849 West Cagney Street pet-friendly?
No, 849 West Cagney Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meridian.
Does 849 West Cagney Street offer parking?
Yes, 849 West Cagney Street does offer parking.
Does 849 West Cagney Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 849 West Cagney Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 849 West Cagney Street have a pool?
Yes, 849 West Cagney Street has a pool.
Does 849 West Cagney Street have accessible units?
No, 849 West Cagney Street does not have accessible units.
Does 849 West Cagney Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 849 West Cagney Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 849 West Cagney Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 849 West Cagney Street has units with air conditioning.
