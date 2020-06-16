849 West Cagney Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage volleyball court

Beautiful 2-story home located in the heart of Paramount! Large great room with tiled gas fireplace, open kitchen w/ island, walk-in pantry, knotty alder cabinets, granite slab counter and island top - Rustic Brazilian Cherry hardwood thru entry, kitchen, nook and family room - 2 bedrooms, computer loft, full bath & bonus room upstairs - 3 car garage - office/den. Amenities of Paramount include 3 heated community pools, fitness center/clubhouse, basketball/volleyball court and multiple parks and ponds

