Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Make this stylish house your home today! Unique and upgraded touches are evident throughout the home, from the plaza grid patterned windows to the elaborate casing trim all throughout and the knotty alder cabinetry. Other incredible features included are the tile encased fireplace, a luxurious step-in shower, a utility room and covered patio. Landscaping is gorgeously manicured and maintained by the HOA. This is a pet-friendly home with a fully fenced backyard located in a beautiful neighborhood with amazing walking paths!