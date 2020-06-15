716 N Gray Cloud Way

Amenities

Hard to find large three bed, two bath with garage. This is an downstairs unit with walkout patio. The unit includes washer/dryer, kitchen appliances, one covered carport space and a garage. Large walk in closet it master bedroom. Excellent access to freeway. Community features a park and large common area. Tenant is responsible for gas and power. Deposit is $950 on approved credit. Renters insurance required. Additional $10 per month for filter delivery service.



Call today 208-336-8888 -OR- apply online at ww.ironeaglepm.com



Information deemed reliable, applicant to verify all information.