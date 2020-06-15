All apartments in Meridian
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

716 N Gray Cloud Way

716 North Gray Cloud Way · (208) 336-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

716 North Gray Cloud Way, Meridian, ID 83642

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 17

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Hard to find large three bed, two bath with garage. This is an downstairs unit with walkout patio. The unit includes washer/dryer, kitchen appliances, one covered carport space and a garage. Large walk in closet it master bedroom. Excellent access to freeway. Community features a park and large common area. Tenant is responsible for gas and power. Deposit is $950 on approved credit. Renters insurance required. Additional $10 per month for filter delivery service.

Call today 208-336-8888 -OR- apply online at ww.ironeaglepm.com

Information deemed reliable, applicant to verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 N Gray Cloud Way have any available units?
716 N Gray Cloud Way has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 716 N Gray Cloud Way have?
Some of 716 N Gray Cloud Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 N Gray Cloud Way currently offering any rent specials?
716 N Gray Cloud Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 N Gray Cloud Way pet-friendly?
No, 716 N Gray Cloud Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meridian.
Does 716 N Gray Cloud Way offer parking?
Yes, 716 N Gray Cloud Way does offer parking.
Does 716 N Gray Cloud Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 716 N Gray Cloud Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 N Gray Cloud Way have a pool?
No, 716 N Gray Cloud Way does not have a pool.
Does 716 N Gray Cloud Way have accessible units?
No, 716 N Gray Cloud Way does not have accessible units.
Does 716 N Gray Cloud Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 N Gray Cloud Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 716 N Gray Cloud Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 716 N Gray Cloud Way has units with air conditioning.
