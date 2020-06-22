All apartments in Meridian
679 E Hawk St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

679 E Hawk St

679 East Hawk Street · No Longer Available
Meridian
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

679 East Hawk Street, Meridian, ID 83646
Northeast Meridian

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
679 E Hawk St Available 06/26/20 679 Hawk St - This beautiful home is located in a quiet Meridian neighborhood on a large corner lot with RV Parking, storage unit, garden area, fruit tree, covered back patio and custom paved patio area! With all of that it also has a living and family room plus a bonus room area!

Some advertised properties are tenant occupied. If you are unable to choose a time for a showing, you will be notified automatically when the property is available to be shown. Security deposits must be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement and when applicable non-refundable pet fees and monthly pet rent will be required and the amount determined through the application process and based off a third party screening of the pet and/or animal.

RentWise Property Management is not responsible for any inaccuracies or misprints on this website and reserves the right to make changes without notice. All available rental units can be rented at any time and are considered available until an applicant is approved, a lease is executed by all parties and the security deposit is paid in full with certified funds. All availability dates are approximate and not guaranteed. The advertised rent price DOES NOT include the $30/month required enrollment in a Benefit Bundle program which provides: your quarterly furnace filter delivery, your property liability insurance and as needed pest service. For an additional $15.00 a month tenants can enroll in the full coverage pest control service. RentWise recommends tenant(s) also purchase renter's insurance for their personal property separately.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4400265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 679 E Hawk St have any available units?
679 E Hawk St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meridian, ID.
What amenities does 679 E Hawk St have?
Some of 679 E Hawk St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 679 E Hawk St currently offering any rent specials?
679 E Hawk St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 679 E Hawk St pet-friendly?
Yes, 679 E Hawk St is pet friendly.
Does 679 E Hawk St offer parking?
Yes, 679 E Hawk St does offer parking.
Does 679 E Hawk St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 679 E Hawk St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 679 E Hawk St have a pool?
No, 679 E Hawk St does not have a pool.
Does 679 E Hawk St have accessible units?
No, 679 E Hawk St does not have accessible units.
Does 679 E Hawk St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 679 E Hawk St has units with dishwashers.
Does 679 E Hawk St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 679 E Hawk St has units with air conditioning.
