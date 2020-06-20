All apartments in Meridian
4053 N. Brooksburg Pl
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

4053 N. Brooksburg Pl

4053 North Brooksburg Place · (208) 475-1586
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4053 North Brooksburg Place, Meridian, ID 83646
Northeast Meridian

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4053 N. Brooksburg Pl · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2135 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4053 N. Brooksburg Pl Available 05/22/20 Modern style 3bed, 2.5bath, 2,135Sq.ft. 3-car garage home in Meridian - Excellent location! Close to shopping and entertainment. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home is beautiful with modern flare. Open floor plan with lots of upgrades. Kitchen has quartz/concrete counters, Wolf appliances, and more. Nest thermostat, 65 gallon water heater, and water softener. Beautiful landscaping with storage shed and RV parking.
NO PETS! One year lease required. Please visit our website for additional details and application.
App Fee: $40.00
Deposit: $1,825.00

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4776234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4053 N. Brooksburg Pl have any available units?
4053 N. Brooksburg Pl has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4053 N. Brooksburg Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4053 N. Brooksburg Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4053 N. Brooksburg Pl pet-friendly?
No, 4053 N. Brooksburg Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meridian.
Does 4053 N. Brooksburg Pl offer parking?
Yes, 4053 N. Brooksburg Pl does offer parking.
Does 4053 N. Brooksburg Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4053 N. Brooksburg Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4053 N. Brooksburg Pl have a pool?
No, 4053 N. Brooksburg Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4053 N. Brooksburg Pl have accessible units?
No, 4053 N. Brooksburg Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4053 N. Brooksburg Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4053 N. Brooksburg Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4053 N. Brooksburg Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 4053 N. Brooksburg Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
