4053 N. Brooksburg Pl Available 05/22/20 Modern style 3bed, 2.5bath, 2,135Sq.ft. 3-car garage home in Meridian - Excellent location! Close to shopping and entertainment. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home is beautiful with modern flare. Open floor plan with lots of upgrades. Kitchen has quartz/concrete counters, Wolf appliances, and more. Nest thermostat, 65 gallon water heater, and water softener. Beautiful landscaping with storage shed and RV parking.

NO PETS! One year lease required. Please visit our website for additional details and application.

App Fee: $40.00

Deposit: $1,825.00



