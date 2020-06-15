4036 W. Niemann St

Amenities

Don't miss out on this spacious sun-filled home with high ceilings and big windows. Located in a highly coveted area of Meridian, this property is just waiting for its next tenants!



This home offers a front living room with a gas fireplace, a dining room just off the kitchen and family room with access to the back yard with a built in deck! The master bedroom is located upstairs with a walk in closet and master bathroom. The other 2 bedrooms and full bath are located on the main level along with the laundry room that comes with the washer/dryer! The back yard is fenced in and also offers extra storage and RV parking on the side.



This home will not last long! Call Aloha Property Management today #208-314-8713 to schedule your showing.



**Tenants are responsible for all utilities and lawn care**One dog may be considered with additional non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent**Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account**Renters insurance is required**



