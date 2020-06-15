All apartments in Meridian
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:55 AM

4036 W. Niemann St

4036 West Niemann Drive · (208) 314-8713
Location

4036 West Niemann Drive, Meridian, ID 83646

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 14

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1523 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
Don't miss out on this spacious sun-filled home with high ceilings and big windows. Located in a highly coveted area of Meridian, this property is just waiting for its next tenants!

This home offers a front living room with a gas fireplace, a dining room just off the kitchen and family room with access to the back yard with a built in deck! The master bedroom is located upstairs with a walk in closet and master bathroom. The other 2 bedrooms and full bath are located on the main level along with the laundry room that comes with the washer/dryer! The back yard is fenced in and also offers extra storage and RV parking on the side.

This home will not last long! Call Aloha Property Management today #208-314-8713 to schedule your showing.

**Tenants are responsible for all utilities and lawn care**One dog may be considered with additional non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent**Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account**Renters insurance is required**

Amenities: 3 Bed, 2 Bath, single family, Kitchen, Dishwasher, Electric Range, Microwave, refrigerator, Pantry, Master Bedroom Upstairs, walk in closet, Dining Area, AC, Fenced Yard, Living Room, gas fireplace, sprinkler system, Gas Heat, no smoking, RENTERS INSURANCE IS A MUST, Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account, some dogs may be considered with non-refudable pet fee and monthly pet rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4036 W. Niemann St have any available units?
4036 W. Niemann St has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4036 W. Niemann St have?
Some of 4036 W. Niemann St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4036 W. Niemann St currently offering any rent specials?
4036 W. Niemann St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4036 W. Niemann St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4036 W. Niemann St is pet friendly.
Does 4036 W. Niemann St offer parking?
Yes, 4036 W. Niemann St does offer parking.
Does 4036 W. Niemann St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4036 W. Niemann St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4036 W. Niemann St have a pool?
No, 4036 W. Niemann St does not have a pool.
Does 4036 W. Niemann St have accessible units?
No, 4036 W. Niemann St does not have accessible units.
Does 4036 W. Niemann St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4036 W. Niemann St has units with dishwashers.
Does 4036 W. Niemann St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4036 W. Niemann St has units with air conditioning.
