Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:40 AM

1838 Heavy Timber Drive

1838 West Heavy Timber Drive · (208) 269-9918
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1838 West Heavy Timber Drive, Meridian, ID 83642
Southwest Meridian

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 25

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
clubhouse
accessible
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
clubhouse
$1545.00... 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath...Upgrades. Row Home. Grey Tones. Loft/Recreation Room upstairs. Clean ready for move in July 25th. No Fence so please no pets. Fridge Included. Washer and dryer Hook ups. This Home Speaks for it’s self. Absolutely Stunning.

1838 Heavy Timber Drive. Meridian ID 83642

THIS HOME DOES NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS

Please email leads+4323@tenantturnermail.com for Showing Information.

CREDIT:
EACH applicant over the age of 18 must have credit score above 550.
IF you have NA for credit score you MUST have a cosigner.
IF you have a guarantor, their credit score must be a minimum of 650.
You cannot owe any money to Landlords and/or Utility Companies
You cannot have any liens against you.
You cannot have an Eviction.

NO FELONS

APPLICATION PROCESS: No application fee. An application process typically takes 2 business days. All applicants ages 18+ must submit a fully completed, dated and signed rental application. Any Application that is not complete in full, will be canceled. ProCore will notify you of incomplete application and move on to the next completed Application. Please provide one of the following for income verification: one month of pay stubs from current job, tax return from prior year or a hire letter with proof of salary and Drivers License will need to be included in application and or sent to Services.procore@gmail.com.There is a one time lease administrative fee of $250.00 for the procurement of the lease agreement and move out inspection and photos.

PETS: SUBMIT A PET APPLICATION PER PET TO FOLLOWING WEBSITE: https://procore.petscreening.com

The application fee is $20 for your first pet, $15 for all additional pets, and $0 for assistance/prescription animal applications:

We use a third party pet policy service.

Pets (with the exception of proper documented service/companion animals) of any kind are only permitted with approval of ProCore Property Management, LLC within the lease. A non-refundable fee of $250.00 per pet is required (with the exception of proper documented service/companion animals). A Monthly Pet Rent Fee of $15 per month per pet is required (with the exception of proper documented service/companion animals) .The following dog breeds which are included in the Top Ten aggressive Dog Breed list will not be allowed in our properties: i.e., German Shepherds, Dobermans, Pit Bulls, Akita's, Huskies, Stafford shire Terriers, Chows, Rottweilers or any mix breeds that are part of the foregoing breeds off the Top Ten Aggressive Dog Breed List.

WE ARE PLEDGED TO THE LETTER AND SPIRIT OF U.S POLICY FOR THE ACHIEVEMENT OF EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY THROUGHOUT THE NATION. WE ENCOURAGE AND SUPPORT A PROGRAM IN WHICH THERE IS NO BARRIER TO OBTAINING HOUSING BECAUSE OF RACE, COLOR, RELIGION, SEX, SEXUAL ORIENTATION, GENDER IDENTIFICATION, HANDICAP FAMILIAL STATUS OR NATIONAL ORIGIN.

Company Website: www.procorepropertymanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1838 Heavy Timber Drive have any available units?
1838 Heavy Timber Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1838 Heavy Timber Drive have?
Some of 1838 Heavy Timber Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1838 Heavy Timber Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1838 Heavy Timber Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1838 Heavy Timber Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1838 Heavy Timber Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1838 Heavy Timber Drive offer parking?
No, 1838 Heavy Timber Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1838 Heavy Timber Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1838 Heavy Timber Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1838 Heavy Timber Drive have a pool?
No, 1838 Heavy Timber Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1838 Heavy Timber Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1838 Heavy Timber Drive has accessible units.
Does 1838 Heavy Timber Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1838 Heavy Timber Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1838 Heavy Timber Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1838 Heavy Timber Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
