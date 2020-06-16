All apartments in Meridian
Last updated May 26 2020 at 12:15 AM

159 West Peach Springs Street

159 West Peach Springs Street · (208) 509-0575
Location

159 West Peach Springs Street, Meridian, ID 83646

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 11

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1596 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
This is a short term rental available for Daily, Weekly and Monthly stays. The home has been fully designed, decorated and furnished. All utilities including internet are covered by the owner. Kitchen is fully equipped for cooking with big and small appliance, cookware, dishes, flatware, etc all provided. This home is ready for your arrival - just bring your suitcase! A really well laid out home - the kitchen is fully equipped for making full meals or prepping the BBQ for the game on the big screen (found in the ridiculously comfortable living room). The bedrooms are super quaint with awesome design. Perfectly sized with 1 king, 1 queen, 2 twins and a pull out queen sofa so everyone can stay under one roof! 1 block from a cute park and 3 min drive to Settlers Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 West Peach Springs Street have any available units?
159 West Peach Springs Street has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 159 West Peach Springs Street have?
Some of 159 West Peach Springs Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 West Peach Springs Street currently offering any rent specials?
159 West Peach Springs Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 West Peach Springs Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 159 West Peach Springs Street is pet friendly.
Does 159 West Peach Springs Street offer parking?
Yes, 159 West Peach Springs Street does offer parking.
Does 159 West Peach Springs Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159 West Peach Springs Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 West Peach Springs Street have a pool?
No, 159 West Peach Springs Street does not have a pool.
Does 159 West Peach Springs Street have accessible units?
No, 159 West Peach Springs Street does not have accessible units.
Does 159 West Peach Springs Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 159 West Peach Springs Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 159 West Peach Springs Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 159 West Peach Springs Street has units with air conditioning.
