1027 W. Pine Ave

Amenities

This large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom is in a very convenient location off Linder and Pine provides easy freeway access. The living space has an open concept with access to your own patio. This unit will have new flooring and paint throughout the unit.



You will also find a large walk in closet and private bathroom off the master bedroom. The other bedroom also offers plenty of space as well. This complex offers a small basketball court and playground.



**PHOTOS ARE OF DIFFERENT UNIT WITH SAME LAYOUT**



Call Aloha Property Management #208-314-8713 to schedule your showing!



**Tenant pays electric and gas.**Washer/Dryer included**One small dog maybe considered with addition non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent**Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments free when using your bank account**Renters insurance is required**



Amenities: 2 Bed, 2 bath, Kitchen, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, electric stove, pantry, walk in closet, Patio, Living Room, community playground, Washer/Dryer included, AC, Walk In Shower, One small dog maybe considered with a non refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent, Laundry Room, Open parking with Permit only, RENTERS INSURANCE IS A MUST, Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account