Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lewiston
Find more places like 1030 F ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lewiston, ID
/
1030 F ST
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1030 F ST
1030 F St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1030 F St, Lewiston, ID 83501
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
GET PRE-APPROVED -
(RLNE5533147)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1030 F ST have any available units?
1030 F ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lewiston, ID
.
Is 1030 F ST currently offering any rent specials?
1030 F ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 F ST pet-friendly?
No, 1030 F ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lewiston
.
Does 1030 F ST offer parking?
No, 1030 F ST does not offer parking.
Does 1030 F ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1030 F ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 F ST have a pool?
No, 1030 F ST does not have a pool.
Does 1030 F ST have accessible units?
No, 1030 F ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 F ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1030 F ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1030 F ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1030 F ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pullman, WA
Moscow, ID
Apartments Near Colleges
Washington State University