All apartments in Kootenai County
Find more places like 10708 N Oxford Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kootenai County, ID
/
10708 N Oxford Dr.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:13 AM

10708 N Oxford Dr.

10708 North Oxford Drive · (208) 231-1964
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10708 North Oxford Drive, Kootenai County, ID 83835

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10708 N Oxford Dr. · Avail. now

$1,575

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Fully Furnished Avondale Golf Course Home - available now until 4/30/20 - Come live and work out of this beautiful Avondale Golf Course property. This home comes fully furnished and is perfect for someone looking to buy or build and needing a place to stay in the coming year. It is located at the end of Oxford Rd. (a cul-d-sac) with large pines and picturesque landscapes all around. The home is approximately 1400 square feet. The entire living, dining and kitchen has many windows which give the property a very open feel. Carpet flooring runs throughout (except the kitchen, and bathrooms). There is a beautiful back yard, bench seating which means plenty of room for any gathering. There are four bedroom, one or two could be offices. The home is within walking distance to Avondale Lake and the Porch Restaurant.. This is a great location and a relaxing setting on the golf course. Please add $75.00 for WSG. Don't wait to call and schedule your appointment. This property won't last long! Call today.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3464293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10708 N Oxford Dr. have any available units?
10708 N Oxford Dr. has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10708 N Oxford Dr. have?
Some of 10708 N Oxford Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10708 N Oxford Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
10708 N Oxford Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10708 N Oxford Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 10708 N Oxford Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kootenai County.
Does 10708 N Oxford Dr. offer parking?
No, 10708 N Oxford Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 10708 N Oxford Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10708 N Oxford Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10708 N Oxford Dr. have a pool?
No, 10708 N Oxford Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 10708 N Oxford Dr. have accessible units?
No, 10708 N Oxford Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 10708 N Oxford Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10708 N Oxford Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 10708 N Oxford Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10708 N Oxford Dr. has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 10708 N Oxford Dr.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Crown Pointe Apartments
8060 Crown Pointe
Post Falls, ID 83854
Crossroads Apartments
1090 N Cecil Rd
Post Falls, ID 83854
Bel Cielo Apartments
4130 East 16th Avenue
Post Falls, ID 83854
Bel Cielo Phase II
4130 East 16th Avenue
Post Falls, ID 83854
River View Collection
4034 West Idewild Loop
Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
Riverview Villas
4034 W Idewild Loop
Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
Centennial Pines
3781 North Ramsey Road
Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815
Cottages at Tullamore II
3156 N Guinness Ln
Post Falls, ID 83854

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Spokane, WASpokane Valley, WACoeur d'Alene, IDPost Falls, ID
Pullman, WACheney, WALiberty Lake, WAAirway Heights, WA
Town and Country, WAMedical Lake, WAMoscow, IDHayden, ID

Apartments Near Colleges

Gonzaga UniversitySpokane Falls Community College
North Idaho CollegeEastern Washington University
Spokane Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity