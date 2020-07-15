10708 N Oxford Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Fully Furnished Avondale Golf Course Home - available now until 4/30/20 - Come live and work out of this beautiful Avondale Golf Course property. This home comes fully furnished and is perfect for someone looking to buy or build and needing a place to stay in the coming year. It is located at the end of Oxford Rd. (a cul-d-sac) with large pines and picturesque landscapes all around. The home is approximately 1400 square feet. The entire living, dining and kitchen has many windows which give the property a very open feel. Carpet flooring runs throughout (except the kitchen, and bathrooms). There is a beautiful back yard, bench seating which means plenty of room for any gathering. There are four bedroom, one or two could be offices. The home is within walking distance to Avondale Lake and the Porch Restaurant.. This is a great location and a relaxing setting on the golf course. Please add $75.00 for WSG. Don't wait to call and schedule your appointment. This property won't last long! Call today.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3464293)