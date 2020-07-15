All apartments in Kellogg
Find more places like 310 W Cameron #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kellogg, ID
/
310 W Cameron #2
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

310 W Cameron #2

310 West Cameron Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

310 West Cameron Avenue, Kellogg, ID 83837

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
New paint and flooring! -

(RLNE5062855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 W Cameron #2 have any available units?
310 W Cameron #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kellogg, ID.
Is 310 W Cameron #2 currently offering any rent specials?
310 W Cameron #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 W Cameron #2 pet-friendly?
No, 310 W Cameron #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kellogg.
Does 310 W Cameron #2 offer parking?
No, 310 W Cameron #2 does not offer parking.
Does 310 W Cameron #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 W Cameron #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 W Cameron #2 have a pool?
No, 310 W Cameron #2 does not have a pool.
Does 310 W Cameron #2 have accessible units?
No, 310 W Cameron #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 310 W Cameron #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 W Cameron #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 310 W Cameron #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 W Cameron #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Post Falls, IDCoeur d'Alene, ID
Hayden, ID
Rathdrum, ID

Apartments Near Colleges

North Idaho College