All apartments in Eagle
Find more places like 285 N 1st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eagle, ID
/
285 N 1st St
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

285 N 1st St

285 North 1st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eagle
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

285 North 1st Street, Eagle, ID 83616

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
285 N 1st St Available 08/10/20 Cute Eagle home -
Cute 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Eagle. Close to downtown and shopping. Large yard and spacious home.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5913993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 285 N 1st St have any available units?
285 N 1st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eagle, ID.
Is 285 N 1st St currently offering any rent specials?
285 N 1st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 285 N 1st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 285 N 1st St is pet friendly.
Does 285 N 1st St offer parking?
No, 285 N 1st St does not offer parking.
Does 285 N 1st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 285 N 1st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 285 N 1st St have a pool?
No, 285 N 1st St does not have a pool.
Does 285 N 1st St have accessible units?
No, 285 N 1st St does not have accessible units.
Does 285 N 1st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 285 N 1st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 285 N 1st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 285 N 1st St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Eagle Apartments with BalconiesEagle Apartments with Parking
Eagle Apartments with Washer-DryersEagle Dog Friendly Apartments
Eagle Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boise, IDMeridian, ID
Caldwell, IDGarden City, ID
Star, IDNampa, ID

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University