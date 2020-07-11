Rent Calculator
Home
Eagle, ID
285 N 1st St
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Location
285 North 1st Street, Eagle, ID 83616
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
285 N 1st St Available 08/10/20 Cute Eagle home -
Cute 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Eagle. Close to downtown and shopping. Large yard and spacious home.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5913993)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 285 N 1st St have any available units?
285 N 1st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Eagle, ID
.
Is 285 N 1st St currently offering any rent specials?
285 N 1st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 285 N 1st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 285 N 1st St is pet friendly.
Does 285 N 1st St offer parking?
No, 285 N 1st St does not offer parking.
Does 285 N 1st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 285 N 1st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 285 N 1st St have a pool?
No, 285 N 1st St does not have a pool.
Does 285 N 1st St have accessible units?
No, 285 N 1st St does not have accessible units.
Does 285 N 1st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 285 N 1st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 285 N 1st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 285 N 1st St does not have units with air conditioning.
