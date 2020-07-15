Amenities

715 East Howard Available 07/16/20 1 BR Duplex in Driggs - This log one bedroom, one bathroom unit is available in Driggs March 1st. The unit is on a private lot shared with one other unit on the other side of the duplex. There is a shared entry, plus an additional private entry on the back of the home. The cozy cabin offers one decent sized bedroom with an en-suite, one living room, and a galley kitchen. In the kitchen there is also a stackable washer/dryer.

Located in a quiet neighborhood, this unit shares electrical with the unit next door, in addition to shared snow removal and lawn care expenses. Water/sewer is included in the monthly rate. T.v., internet, and garbage are optional additional monthly costs.

One year lease required. No cats and absolutely no smoking allowed. One small dog will be considered with an additional pet deposit.

First, last, and deposit required to move in.



No Cats Allowed



