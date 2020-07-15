All apartments in Driggs
715 East Howard
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:12 PM

715 East Howard

715 E Howard Ave · (208) 354-3431 ext. 19
Location

715 E Howard Ave, Driggs, ID 83422

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 715 East Howard · Avail. now

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
internet access
715 East Howard Available 07/16/20 1 BR Duplex in Driggs - This log one bedroom, one bathroom unit is available in Driggs March 1st. The unit is on a private lot shared with one other unit on the other side of the duplex. There is a shared entry, plus an additional private entry on the back of the home. The cozy cabin offers one decent sized bedroom with an en-suite, one living room, and a galley kitchen. In the kitchen there is also a stackable washer/dryer.
Located in a quiet neighborhood, this unit shares electrical with the unit next door, in addition to shared snow removal and lawn care expenses. Water/sewer is included in the monthly rate. T.v., internet, and garbage are optional additional monthly costs.
One year lease required. No cats and absolutely no smoking allowed. One small dog will be considered with an additional pet deposit.
First, last, and deposit required to move in.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5906864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 East Howard have any available units?
715 East Howard has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 715 East Howard currently offering any rent specials?
715 East Howard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 East Howard pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 East Howard is pet friendly.
Does 715 East Howard offer parking?
No, 715 East Howard does not offer parking.
Does 715 East Howard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 715 East Howard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 East Howard have a pool?
No, 715 East Howard does not have a pool.
Does 715 East Howard have accessible units?
No, 715 East Howard does not have accessible units.
Does 715 East Howard have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 East Howard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 715 East Howard have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 East Howard does not have units with air conditioning.
