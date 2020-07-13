Riverview Villas

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking bike storage garage business center internet access

Enjoy convenience and comfort at River View Collection. Located between the Spokane River and the historic Centennial Trail, River View Collection is a relaxing place to call home.



If shopping and dining is what you enjoy, the Riverstone district and trendy downtown Coeur d' Alene are only minutes away.



We offer a range of apartment homes from our cozy studio floor plans to our spacious Villas, with attached garage.