Riverview Villas
Riverview Villas

4034 W Idewild Loop · (201) 957-1134
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4034 W Idewild Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit F-F-203V · Avail. Aug 13

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1018 sqft

Unit G-G-102V · Avail. Aug 18

$1,275

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1168 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riverview Villas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
bike storage
garage
business center
internet access
Enjoy convenience and comfort at River View Collection. Located between the Spokane River and the historic Centennial Trail, River View Collection is a relaxing place to call home.

If shopping and dining is what you enjoy, the Riverstone district and trendy downtown Coeur d' Alene are only minutes away.

We offer a range of apartment homes from our cozy studio floor plans to our spacious Villas, with attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6- 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Water/Sewer/Garbage: $40/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Pitbull, and/or any mix of the aforementioned breeds
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Assigned Covered Parking w/Select Units, Attached Garage Included with Villas only. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Deck Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Riverview Villas have any available units?
Riverview Villas has 2 units available starting at $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Riverview Villas have?
Some of Riverview Villas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riverview Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Riverview Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Riverview Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Riverview Villas is pet friendly.
Does Riverview Villas offer parking?
Yes, Riverview Villas offers parking.
Does Riverview Villas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Riverview Villas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Riverview Villas have a pool?
No, Riverview Villas does not have a pool.
Does Riverview Villas have accessible units?
Yes, Riverview Villas has accessible units.
Does Riverview Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Riverview Villas has units with dishwashers.
Does Riverview Villas have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Riverview Villas has units with air conditioning.
