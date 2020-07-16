All apartments in Coeur d'Alene
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

3405 N 4th St

3405 North 4th Street · (888) 406-1868
Location

3405 North 4th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3405 N 4th St · Avail. Aug 6

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3405 N 4th St Available 08/06/20 Spacious 2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex Unit w/ lower level basement in Coeur d'Alene - Looking for the perfect place to call home? This spacious two bedrooms one bath duplex home in Coeur d'Alene is awaiting your arrival! Close to parks, schools, shopping and much more!

Single level living in a nice open floor plan with two bedrooms and one bathroom with tub/shower combo.

The home was remodeled last year with new vinyl plank flooring throughout, and spacious dining and living room create a warm and attractive atmosphere for relaxing and entertaining.

Large windows allow for plenty of natural light throughout the home.

The well-appointed kitchen includes new appliances range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, tiled backsplash, and cabinets.

Separate laundry room in the basement area with washer and dryer hook-ups.

Keep your vehicle out of the elements in the garage!

No smoking.

Small dogs only upon Owner approval.

Application fee: $35
Security Deposit: $1450
Monthly Pet Rent: $35 per pet
Pet Deposit: $400

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5144442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3405 N 4th St have any available units?
3405 N 4th St has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3405 N 4th St have?
Some of 3405 N 4th St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3405 N 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
3405 N 4th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3405 N 4th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3405 N 4th St is pet friendly.
Does 3405 N 4th St offer parking?
Yes, 3405 N 4th St offers parking.
Does 3405 N 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3405 N 4th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3405 N 4th St have a pool?
No, 3405 N 4th St does not have a pool.
Does 3405 N 4th St have accessible units?
No, 3405 N 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3405 N 4th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3405 N 4th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3405 N 4th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3405 N 4th St does not have units with air conditioning.
