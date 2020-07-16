Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3405 N 4th St Available 08/06/20 Spacious 2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex Unit w/ lower level basement in Coeur d'Alene - Looking for the perfect place to call home? This spacious two bedrooms one bath duplex home in Coeur d'Alene is awaiting your arrival! Close to parks, schools, shopping and much more!



Single level living in a nice open floor plan with two bedrooms and one bathroom with tub/shower combo.



The home was remodeled last year with new vinyl plank flooring throughout, and spacious dining and living room create a warm and attractive atmosphere for relaxing and entertaining.



Large windows allow for plenty of natural light throughout the home.



The well-appointed kitchen includes new appliances range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, tiled backsplash, and cabinets.



Separate laundry room in the basement area with washer and dryer hook-ups.



Keep your vehicle out of the elements in the garage!



No smoking.



Small dogs only upon Owner approval.



Application fee: $35

Security Deposit: $1450

Monthly Pet Rent: $35 per pet

Pet Deposit: $400



No Cats Allowed



