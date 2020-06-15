301 1st. St. # 307

Amenities

Beautiful Condo Overlooking Downtown CDA - 1 year lease - Live and play in downtown Coeur d'Alene from in this beautiful, well maintained 3th floor condo in the heart of the city. Through the sliding windows you see the lake, the park with mountain and city views! The large living room has a gas fireplace and balcony with million dollar views of Lake Cd'A. Condo amenities include a newly remodeled saltwater swimming pool, hot tub, sauna, fitness center, tennis court, social room with kitchen, fireplace and lake view. Underground parking. Secure, locked building. Walk to restaurants, shopping, art galleries, beach, marina and parks. View the firework displays, parades and festivities! Please add $200.00 for all utilities, wsg, cable and internet. No pet - sorry.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4446337)