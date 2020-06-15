All apartments in Coeur d'Alene
301 1st. St. # 307

301 North 1st Street · (208) 446-4110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

301 North 1st Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
Downtown Coeur d'Alene

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301 1st. St. # 307 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Beautiful Condo Overlooking Downtown CDA - 1 year lease - Live and play in downtown Coeur d'Alene from in this beautiful, well maintained 3th floor condo in the heart of the city. Through the sliding windows you see the lake, the park with mountain and city views! The large living room has a gas fireplace and balcony with million dollar views of Lake Cd'A. Condo amenities include a newly remodeled saltwater swimming pool, hot tub, sauna, fitness center, tennis court, social room with kitchen, fireplace and lake view. Underground parking. Secure, locked building. Walk to restaurants, shopping, art galleries, beach, marina and parks. View the firework displays, parades and festivities! Please add $200.00 for all utilities, wsg, cable and internet. No pet - sorry.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4446337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

