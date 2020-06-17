5013 Woodbury Pl

Amenities

This is a wonderful corner lot with a large yard to enjoy and no back neighbors. This 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage is in a cul de sac as well. Super clean rental and a wonderful private backyard. A must see!



Bring your owner washer and dryer for the hook ups are ready for you.



THIS HOME DOES NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS



CREDIT:

EACH applicant over the age of 18 must have credit score above 550.

IF you have NA for credit score you MUST have a cosigner.

IF you have a guarantor, their credit score must be a minimum of 650.

You cannot owe any money to Landlords and/or Utility Companies

You cannot have any liens against you.

You cannot have an Eviction.



NO FELONS



APPLICATION PROCESS: No application fee. An application process typically takes 2 business days. All applicants ages 18+ must submit a fully completed, dated and signed rental application. Any Application that is not complete in full, will be canceled. ProCore will notify you of incomplete application and move on to the next completed Application. Please provide one of the following for income verification: one month of pay stubs from current job, tax return from prior year or a hire letter with proof of salary and Drivers License will need to be included in application and or sent to Services.procore@gmail.com.There is a one time lease administrative fee of $250.00 for the procurement of the lease agreement and move out inspection and photos.



PETS: SUBMIT A PET APPLICATION PER PET TO FOLLOWING WEBSITE: https://procore.petscreening.com



The application fee is $20 for your first pet, $15 for all additional pets, and $0 for assistance/prescription animal applications:



We use a third party pet policy service.



Pets (with the exception of proper documented service/companion animals) of any kind are only permitted with approval of ProCore Property Management, LLC within the lease. A non-refundable fee of $250.00 per pet is required (with the exception of proper documented service/companion animals). A Monthly Pet Rent Fee of $15 per month per pet is required (with the exception of proper documented service/companion animals) .The following dog breeds which are included in the Top Ten aggressive Dog Breed list will not be allowed in our properties: i.e., German Shepherds, Dobermans, Pit Bulls, Akita's, Huskies, Stafford shire Terriers, Chows, Rottweilers or any mix breeds that are part of the foregoing breeds off the Top Ten Aggressive Dog Breed List.



