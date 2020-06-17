All apartments in Caldwell
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

5013 Woodbury Pl

5013 Woodbury Place · No Longer Available
Location

5013 Woodbury Place, Caldwell, ID 83607

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
accessible
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
garage
This is a wonderful corner lot with a large yard to enjoy and no back neighbors. This 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage is in a cul de sac as well. Super clean rental and a wonderful private backyard. A must see!

Bring your owner washer and dryer for the hook ups are ready for you.

THIS HOME DOES NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS

Please email leads+4323@tenantturnermail.com for Showing Information.

CREDIT:
EACH applicant over the age of 18 must have credit score above 550.
IF you have NA for credit score you MUST have a cosigner.
IF you have a guarantor, their credit score must be a minimum of 650.
You cannot owe any money to Landlords and/or Utility Companies
You cannot have any liens against you.
You cannot have an Eviction.

NO FELONS

APPLICATION PROCESS: No application fee. An application process typically takes 2 business days. All applicants ages 18+ must submit a fully completed, dated and signed rental application. Any Application that is not complete in full, will be canceled. ProCore will notify you of incomplete application and move on to the next completed Application. Please provide one of the following for income verification: one month of pay stubs from current job, tax return from prior year or a hire letter with proof of salary and Drivers License will need to be included in application and or sent to Services.procore@gmail.com.There is a one time lease administrative fee of $250.00 for the procurement of the lease agreement and move out inspection and photos.

PETS: SUBMIT A PET APPLICATION PER PET TO FOLLOWING WEBSITE: https://procore.petscreening.com

The application fee is $20 for your first pet, $15 for all additional pets, and $0 for assistance/prescription animal applications:

We use a third party pet policy service.

Pets (with the exception of proper documented service/companion animals) of any kind are only permitted with approval of ProCore Property Management, LLC within the lease. A non-refundable fee of $250.00 per pet is required (with the exception of proper documented service/companion animals). A Monthly Pet Rent Fee of $15 per month per pet is required (with the exception of proper documented service/companion animals) .The following dog breeds which are included in the Top Ten aggressive Dog Breed list will not be allowed in our properties: i.e., German Shepherds, Dobermans, Pit Bulls, Akita's, Huskies, Stafford shire Terriers, Chows, Rottweilers or any mix breeds that are part of the foregoing breeds off the Top Ten Aggressive Dog Breed List.

WE ARE PLEDGED TO THE LETTER AND SPIRIT OF U.S POLICY FOR THE ACHIEVEMENT OF EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY THROUGHOUT THE NATION. WE ENCOURAGE AND SUPPORT A PROGRAM IN WHICH THERE IS NO BARRIER TO OBTAINING HOUSING BECAUSE OF RACE, COLOR, RELIGION, SEX, SEXUAL ORIENTATION, GENDER IDENTIFICATION, HANDICAP FAMILIAL STATUS OR NATIONAL ORIGIN.

Company Website: www.procorepropertymanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5013 Woodbury Pl have any available units?
5013 Woodbury Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Caldwell, ID.
What amenities does 5013 Woodbury Pl have?
Some of 5013 Woodbury Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5013 Woodbury Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5013 Woodbury Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5013 Woodbury Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 5013 Woodbury Pl is pet friendly.
Does 5013 Woodbury Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5013 Woodbury Pl does offer parking.
Does 5013 Woodbury Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5013 Woodbury Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5013 Woodbury Pl have a pool?
No, 5013 Woodbury Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5013 Woodbury Pl have accessible units?
Yes, 5013 Woodbury Pl has accessible units.
Does 5013 Woodbury Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 5013 Woodbury Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5013 Woodbury Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 5013 Woodbury Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
