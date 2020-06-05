All apartments in Caldwell
3004 Anchor Place

3004 Anchor Place · (208) 269-9918
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3004 Anchor Place, Caldwell, ID 83605

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1048 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
garage
3 Bed /2 Bath Home, Updated Paint, 2 Car Garage, Laminate Flooring throughout, Landscaping Included. Home Includes Back Patio that is Covered. Fenced Backyard. Living, Dinning Room and Kitchen are Open to Living Area with Lots of Light. Planter Shelves are open to Living Spaces. Washer and Dryer are Tucked between the Kitchen and Garage. Outside Shed for Extra Storage.

3004 Anchor Place. Caldwell, ID. 83605

THIS HOME DOES NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS

Please email leads+4323@tenantturnermail.com for Showing Information.

CREDIT:
EACH applicant over the age of 18 must have credit score above 550.
IF you have NA for credit score you MUST have a cosigner.
IF you have a guarantor, their credit score must be a minimum of 650.
You cannot owe any money to Landlords and/or Utility Companies
You cannot have any liens against you.
You cannot have an Eviction.

NO FELONS

APPLICATION PROCESS: No application fee. An application process typically takes 2 business days. All applicants ages 18+ must submit a fully completed, dated and signed rental application. Any Application that is not complete in full, will be canceled. ProCore will notify you of incomplete application and move on to the next completed Application. Please provide one of the following for income verification: one month of pay stubs from current job, tax return from prior year or a hire letter with proof of salary and Drivers License will need to be included in application and or sent to Services.procore@gmail.com.There is a one time lease administrative fee of $250.00 for the procurement of the lease agreement and move out inspection and photos.

PETS: SUBMIT A PET APPLICATION PER PET TO FOLLOWING WEBSITE: https://procore.petscreening.com

The application fee is $20 for your first pet, $15 for all additional pets, and $0 for assistance/prescription animal applications:

We use a third party pet policy service.

Pets (with the exception of proper documented service/companion animals) of any kind are only permitted with approval of ProCore Property Management, LLC within the lease. A non-refundable fee of $250.00 per pet is required (with the exception of proper documented service/companion animals). A Monthly Pet Rent Fee of $15 per month per pet is required (with the exception of proper documented service/companion animals) .The following dog breeds which are included in the Top Ten aggressive Dog Breed list will not be allowed in our properties: i.e., German Shepherds, Dobermans, Pit Bulls, Akita's, Huskies, Stafford shire Terriers, Chows, Rottweilers or any mix breeds that are part of the foregoing breeds off the Top Ten Aggressive Dog Breed List.

WE ARE PLEDGED TO THE LETTER AND SPIRIT OF U.S POLICY FOR THE ACHIEVEMENT OF EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY THROUGHOUT THE NATION. WE ENCOURAGE AND SUPPORT A PROGRAM IN WHICH THERE IS NO BARRIER TO OBTAINING HOUSING BECAUSE OF RACE, COLOR, RELIGION, SEX, SEXUAL ORIENTATION, GENDER IDENTIFICATION, HANDICAP FAMILIAL STATUS OR NATIONAL ORIGIN.

Company Website: www.procorepropertymanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 Anchor Place have any available units?
3004 Anchor Place has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3004 Anchor Place have?
Some of 3004 Anchor Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3004 Anchor Place currently offering any rent specials?
3004 Anchor Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 Anchor Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3004 Anchor Place is pet friendly.
Does 3004 Anchor Place offer parking?
Yes, 3004 Anchor Place does offer parking.
Does 3004 Anchor Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3004 Anchor Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 Anchor Place have a pool?
No, 3004 Anchor Place does not have a pool.
Does 3004 Anchor Place have accessible units?
Yes, 3004 Anchor Place has accessible units.
Does 3004 Anchor Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3004 Anchor Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3004 Anchor Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3004 Anchor Place does not have units with air conditioning.
