All apartments in Caldwell
Find more places like 2103 Oak St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Caldwell, ID
/
2103 Oak St
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

2103 Oak St

2103 East Oak Street · (208) 314-8713
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Caldwell
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2103 East Oak Street, Caldwell, ID 83605

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 10

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
24hr maintenance
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
Conveniently located close to The College of Idaho, Stampede Grounds, grocery stores, restaurants, and so much more! This unit is just waiting for its next tenant.

This unit has a nice sized living room and both bedrooms are of ample size and space. Washer and dryer are included along with a fully fenced in backyard.

Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, call Aloha Property Management today to schedule your showing #208-314-8713.

**Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care**No Pets**Washer/Dryer included**Renters Insurance is required**Baseboard heat**Rent Includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Pest control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online rent payments FREE when using your bank account**

Amenities: 2 Bed, 1 Bath, Kitchen, Refrigerator, electric stove, Living Room, Tenant pays all utilities, Tenant is responsible for lawn care, RENTERS INSURANCE IS A MUST, Baseboard Heat, Fenced in Backyard, Rent Includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Pest control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online rent payments FREE when using your bank account, no pets, no smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2103 Oak St have any available units?
2103 Oak St has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2103 Oak St have?
Some of 2103 Oak St's amenities include in unit laundry, 24hr maintenance, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2103 Oak St currently offering any rent specials?
2103 Oak St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 Oak St pet-friendly?
No, 2103 Oak St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Caldwell.
Does 2103 Oak St offer parking?
No, 2103 Oak St does not offer parking.
Does 2103 Oak St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2103 Oak St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 Oak St have a pool?
No, 2103 Oak St does not have a pool.
Does 2103 Oak St have accessible units?
No, 2103 Oak St does not have accessible units.
Does 2103 Oak St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2103 Oak St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2103 Oak St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2103 Oak St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2103 Oak St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Caldwell 3 BedroomsCaldwell Apartments with Balcony
Caldwell Apartments with ParkingCaldwell Dog Friendly Apartments
Caldwell Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boise, IDMeridian, ID
Star, IDKuna, ID
Nampa, IDEagle, ID

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity