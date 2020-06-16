2103 Oak St

Amenities

Conveniently located close to The College of Idaho, Stampede Grounds, grocery stores, restaurants, and so much more! This unit is just waiting for its next tenant.



This unit has a nice sized living room and both bedrooms are of ample size and space. Washer and dryer are included along with a fully fenced in backyard.



Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, call Aloha Property Management today to schedule your showing #208-314-8713.



**Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care**No Pets**Washer/Dryer included**Renters Insurance is required**Baseboard heat**Rent Includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Pest control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online rent payments FREE when using your bank account**



Amenities: 2 Bed, 1 Bath, Kitchen, Refrigerator, electric stove, Living Room, Tenant pays all utilities, Tenant is responsible for lawn care, RENTERS INSURANCE IS A MUST, Baseboard Heat, Fenced in Backyard, Rent Includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Pest control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online rent payments FREE when using your bank account, no pets, no smoking