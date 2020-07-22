All apartments in Bonner County
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

468800 N Highway 95 Space 38

468800 Highway 95 · (888) 406-1868
Location

468800 Highway 95, Bonner County, ID 83860

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 468800 N Highway 95 Space 38 · Avail. Aug 6

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 952 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
guest suite
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest suite
468800 N Highway 95 Space 38 Available 08/06/20 Clean & Affordable 2 Bed 1 Bath Home in Sagle, ID - Newer carpet in the living room and bedrooms, newer paint on interior, vinyl floors in kitchen and bath, and a spacious floor plan make this single wide mobile with a tip-out the perfect place to call home!

A covered entry porch and metal roof are a plus in the winter.

Heat is provided by a forced air furnace and the living room windows have been replaced with vinyl double-paned windows. Two bedrooms and a full bathroom with a newer molded sink/counter top and a tub/shower combo.

Nice size master suite at one end of the home with a large closet and the guest room is a good size as well. The large kitchen includes a refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, ample cabinets, and dining area.

Rent includes park space rent, water & sewer and an authorization sticker for the local waste station. Washer and dryer hook-ups are available.

Conveniently located in Sagle.

One small pet will be considered on a case by case basis and upon owner approval.

No smoking.

Application fee: $35
Security Deposit: $1050
Pet Deposit: $400 per pet

Apply online at www.ht-pm.com
Please call 888-406-1868 for more information.

*Property information deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.*

(RLNE3597247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

