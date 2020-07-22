Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking guest suite

468800 N Highway 95 Space 38 Available 08/06/20 Clean & Affordable 2 Bed 1 Bath Home in Sagle, ID - Newer carpet in the living room and bedrooms, newer paint on interior, vinyl floors in kitchen and bath, and a spacious floor plan make this single wide mobile with a tip-out the perfect place to call home!



A covered entry porch and metal roof are a plus in the winter.



Heat is provided by a forced air furnace and the living room windows have been replaced with vinyl double-paned windows. Two bedrooms and a full bathroom with a newer molded sink/counter top and a tub/shower combo.



Nice size master suite at one end of the home with a large closet and the guest room is a good size as well. The large kitchen includes a refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, ample cabinets, and dining area.



Rent includes park space rent, water & sewer and an authorization sticker for the local waste station. Washer and dryer hook-ups are available.



Conveniently located in Sagle.



One small pet will be considered on a case by case basis and upon owner approval.



No smoking.



Application fee: $35

Security Deposit: $1050

Pet Deposit: $400 per pet



Apply online at www.ht-pm.com

Please call 888-406-1868 for more information.



*Property information deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.*



