Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:55 AM

Lodge at Maple Grove

985 N Maple Grove Rd · (208) 261-7229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

985 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID 83704

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-102 · Avail. Aug 17

$980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

Unit 3-206 · Avail. Aug 7

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

Unit 5-202 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lodge at Maple Grove.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
parking
24hr maintenance
community garden
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a personal tour!

Apartments For Rent in Boise, Idaho

The residences at The Lodge at Maple Grove provide an oasis in the heart of Boise, Idaho. The Lodge offers a variety of unique one- and two-bedroom apartment homes to choose from, with custom features and rich detailing including wood style flooring, expansive picture windows, and lofty nine-foot ceilings. Best of all, our pet-friendly apartments provide you and your best friend with a place to relax together. The elegantly appointed clubhouse is the community hub of The Lodge at Maple Grove. You'll find exposed timber ceilings, and a massive stone fireplace overlooking the relaxing pool. There's a large kitchen with granite countertops, and a club style fitness center for daily workouts. Curl up in front of the fire and read a book or watch a movie featuring a high definition TV, DVD, VHS, and stereo system with Bose surround Sound.

Step outside your front door, a

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
Dogs
fee: $350 per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lodge at Maple Grove have any available units?
Lodge at Maple Grove has 5 units available starting at $980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does Lodge at Maple Grove have?
Some of Lodge at Maple Grove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lodge at Maple Grove currently offering any rent specials?
Lodge at Maple Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lodge at Maple Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, Lodge at Maple Grove is pet friendly.
Does Lodge at Maple Grove offer parking?
Yes, Lodge at Maple Grove offers parking.
Does Lodge at Maple Grove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lodge at Maple Grove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lodge at Maple Grove have a pool?
Yes, Lodge at Maple Grove has a pool.
Does Lodge at Maple Grove have accessible units?
No, Lodge at Maple Grove does not have accessible units.
Does Lodge at Maple Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, Lodge at Maple Grove does not have units with dishwashers.
