Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:38 PM

9851 W. Rosecroft Ct

9851 West Rosecroft Court · (208) 269-9918
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9851 West Rosecroft Court, Boise, ID 83704

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,125

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1136 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
garage
2 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 CAR garage corner fireplace newer condo.

All appliances included and a great location PLUS a 1 car garage off the corner of Mitchell and Fairview in Boise. Central Location.

THIS HOME DOES NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS

Please email leads+4323@tenantturnermail.com for Showing Information.

CREDIT:
EACH applicant over the age of 18 must have a credit score above 600.
IF you have NA for credit score you MUST have a cosigner.
IF you have a guarantor, their credit score must be a minimum of 680.
You cannot owe any money to Landlords and/or Utility Companies
You cannot have any liens against you.
You cannot have an Eviction.

NO FELONS

APPLICATION PROCESS: $30.00 application fee. An application process typically takes 2 business days. All applicants ages 18+ must submit a fully completed, dated and signed rental application. Any Application that is not complete in full, will be canceled. ProCore will notify you of incomplete application and move on to the next completed Application. Please provide one of the following for income verification: one month of pay stubs from current job, tax return from prior year or a hire letter with proof of salary and Drivers License will need to be included in application and or sent to Services.procore@gmail.com.There is a one time lease administrative fee of $250.00 for the procurement of the lease agreement and move out inspection and photos.

PETS: SUBMIT A PET APPLICATION PER PET TO FOLLOWING WEBSITE: https://procore.petscreening.com

The application fee is $20 for your first pet, $15 for all additional pets, and $0 for assistance/prescription animal applications:

We use a third party pet policy service.

Pets (with the exception of proper documented service/companion animals) of any kind are only permitted with approval of ProCore Property Management, LLC within the lease. A non-refundable fee of $250.00 per pet is required (with the exception of proper documented service/companion animals). A Monthly Pet Rent Fee of $15 per month per pet is required (with the exception of proper documented service/companion animals) .The following dog breeds which are included in the Top Ten aggressive Dog Breed list will NOT be allowed in our properties: i.e., German Shepherds, Dobermans, Pit Bulls, Akita's, Huskies, Stafford shire Terriers, Chows, Rottweilers or any mix breeds that are part of the foregoing breeds off the Top Ten Aggressive Dog Breed List.

WE ARE PLEDGED TO THE LETTER AND SPIRIT OF U.S POLICY FOR THE ACHIEVEMENT OF EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY THROUGHOUT THE NATION. WE ENCOURAGE AND SUPPORT A PROGRAM IN WHICH THERE IS NO BARRIER TO OBTAINING HOUSING BECAUSE OF RACE, COLOR, RELIGION, SEX, SEXUAL ORIENTATION, GENDER IDENTIFICATION, HANDICAP FAMILIAL STATUS OR NATIONAL ORIGIN.

Company Website: www.procorepropertymanagement.com

*Subject to change if error found

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9851 W. Rosecroft Ct have any available units?
9851 W. Rosecroft Ct has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 9851 W. Rosecroft Ct have?
Some of 9851 W. Rosecroft Ct's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9851 W. Rosecroft Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9851 W. Rosecroft Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9851 W. Rosecroft Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9851 W. Rosecroft Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9851 W. Rosecroft Ct offer parking?
Yes, 9851 W. Rosecroft Ct offers parking.
Does 9851 W. Rosecroft Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9851 W. Rosecroft Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9851 W. Rosecroft Ct have a pool?
No, 9851 W. Rosecroft Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9851 W. Rosecroft Ct have accessible units?
Yes, 9851 W. Rosecroft Ct has accessible units.
Does 9851 W. Rosecroft Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9851 W. Rosecroft Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
