Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

9562 W Medallion Dr

9562 West Medallion Drive · (208) 391-1900
Location

9562 West Medallion Drive, Boise, ID 83709
Southwest Ada County Alliance

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9562 W Medallion Dr · Avail. Aug 5

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1339 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
9562 W Medallion Dr Available 08/05/20 Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the Leos Rosecreek Subdivision just off Maple Grove and Overland. - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the Leos Rosecreek Subdivision just off Maple Grove and Overland.
1339 sq feet, 2 car garage, fully fenced yard with sprinklers.
Close to several parks, shopping, and easy access to all areas of town.

$1,595 Monthly Rent
$1,600 Security Deposit

No cats
One small dog upon approval
No Smoking

Please call (208) 391-1900 to schedule a showing.

For faster response, please feel free to call our office or leave your phone number with your inquire so that we may better serve you.
Please feel free to also visit our website at: www.idahomeproperties.com
and view "Rental Listings" to apply.

Thank you!

Idahome Property Management

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5018998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

