912 N 27th St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

912 N 27th St

912 North 27th Street · (208) 398-3420
Location

912 North 27th Street, Boise, ID 83702
Veterans Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1695 · Avail. now

$1,695

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 Bed 2 Full Bath - Fully Fenced Yard - Property Id: 303442

2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Duplex with fully fenced yard and off street parking. Less than 1 mile from the Boise Whitewater parks. Close to bus route (State &27th), shopping, dining & freeway access. Hardwood floors, lots of storage, includes refrigerator, washer & dryer, central heat and air. Pets Allowed. Available July 1st. $1695 rent $1600 security deposit (additional pet fee). Owner pays water.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/912-n-27th-st-boise-id/303442
Property Id 303442

(RLNE5959446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 N 27th St have any available units?
912 N 27th St has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 N 27th St have?
Some of 912 N 27th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 N 27th St currently offering any rent specials?
912 N 27th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 N 27th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 912 N 27th St is pet friendly.
Does 912 N 27th St offer parking?
Yes, 912 N 27th St offers parking.
Does 912 N 27th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 912 N 27th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 N 27th St have a pool?
No, 912 N 27th St does not have a pool.
Does 912 N 27th St have accessible units?
No, 912 N 27th St does not have accessible units.
Does 912 N 27th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 N 27th St does not have units with dishwashers.
