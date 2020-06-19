5119 Eugene Street

Amenities
Mid-Century charmer with amazing hardwood floors, original double fireplace, large shaded backyard and located directly across the street from the delightful Castle Hills Park (https://www.cityofboise.org/departments/parks-and-recreation/parks/castle-hills-park/).
This three bedroom one and one half bath home is just under 1500 square feet and tastefully updated with convenient features - new dishwasher, automatic garage door opener, fresh paint, automatic sprinklers, etc.
12 mo lease or longer
Rent: $1800/mo
Refundable Security Deposit: $1850
Lease Initiation: $195
Application: $35
Tenant is responsible for all utilities (electric, gas, water, sewer & trash)
Pets ok with $350 Refundable Pet Deposit and additional $20 pet rent