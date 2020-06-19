All apartments in Boise
Last updated May 29 2020 at 1:53 AM

5119 Eugene Street

5119 North Eugene Street · (208) 509-0575
Location

5119 North Eugene Street, Boise, ID 83703
Collister

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,775

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1475 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Mid-Century charmer with amazing hardwood floors, original double fireplace, large shaded backyard and located directly across the street from the delightful Castle Hills Park (https://www.cityofboise.org/departments/parks-and-recreation/parks/castle-hills-park/).

This three bedroom one and one half bath home is just under 1500 square feet and tastefully updated with convenient features - new dishwasher, automatic garage door opener, fresh paint, automatic sprinklers, etc.

12 mo lease or longer
Rent: $1800/mo
Refundable Security Deposit: $1850
Lease Initiation: $195
Application: $35
Tenant is responsible for all utilities (electric, gas, water, sewer & trash)
Pets ok with $350 Refundable Pet Deposit and additional $20 pet rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5119 Eugene Street have any available units?
5119 Eugene Street has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 5119 Eugene Street have?
Some of 5119 Eugene Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5119 Eugene Street currently offering any rent specials?
5119 Eugene Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5119 Eugene Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5119 Eugene Street is pet friendly.
Does 5119 Eugene Street offer parking?
Yes, 5119 Eugene Street does offer parking.
Does 5119 Eugene Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5119 Eugene Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5119 Eugene Street have a pool?
No, 5119 Eugene Street does not have a pool.
Does 5119 Eugene Street have accessible units?
No, 5119 Eugene Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5119 Eugene Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5119 Eugene Street has units with dishwashers.
