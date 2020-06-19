5119 Eugene Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Mid-Century charmer with amazing hardwood floors, original double fireplace, large shaded backyard and located directly across the street from the delightful Castle Hills Park (https://www.cityofboise.org/departments/parks-and-recreation/parks/castle-hills-park/).



This three bedroom one and one half bath home is just under 1500 square feet and tastefully updated with convenient features - new dishwasher, automatic garage door opener, fresh paint, automatic sprinklers, etc.



12 mo lease or longer

Rent: $1800/mo

Refundable Security Deposit: $1850

Lease Initiation: $195

Application: $35

Tenant is responsible for all utilities (electric, gas, water, sewer & trash)

Pets ok with $350 Refundable Pet Deposit and additional $20 pet rent