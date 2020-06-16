All apartments in Boise
5061 N Rothmans Ave
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:36 AM

5061 N Rothmans Ave

5061 North Rothmans Avenue · (208) 314-3437
Location

5061 North Rothmans Avenue, Boise, ID 83713
Northeast Meridian

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5061 N Rothmans Ave · Avail. Jul 10

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1340 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5061 N Rothmans Ave Available 07/10/20 5061 N Rothmans Ave - This amazing home is located in a quiet neighborhood in the Discovery, Heritage and Rocky Mountain school district. This home has a lot of natural lighting, a breakfast bar, custom dining room seating, mature landscaping in front and back with automatic sprinklers and is fully fenced!

Some advertised properties are tenant occupied. If you are unable to choose a time for a showing, you will be notified automatically when the property is available to be shown. Security deposits must be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement and when applicable non-refundable pet fees and monthly pet rent will be required and the amount determined through the application process and based off a third party screening of the pet and/or animal.

RentWise Property Management is not responsible for any inaccuracies or misprints on this website and reserves the right to make changes without notice. All available rental units can be rented at any time and are considered available until an applicant is approved, a lease is executed by all parties and the security deposit is paid in full with certified funds. All availability dates are approximate and not guaranteed. The advertised rent price DOES NOT include the $30/month required enrollment in a Benefit Bundle program which provides: your quarterly furnace filter delivery, your property liability insurance and as needed pest service. For an additional $15.00 a month tenants can enroll in the full coverage pest control service. RentWise recommends tenant(s) also purchase renter's insurance for their personal property separately.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4953945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5061 N Rothmans Ave have any available units?
5061 N Rothmans Ave has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 5061 N Rothmans Ave have?
Some of 5061 N Rothmans Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5061 N Rothmans Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5061 N Rothmans Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5061 N Rothmans Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5061 N Rothmans Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 5061 N Rothmans Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5061 N Rothmans Ave does offer parking.
Does 5061 N Rothmans Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5061 N Rothmans Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5061 N Rothmans Ave have a pool?
No, 5061 N Rothmans Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5061 N Rothmans Ave have accessible units?
No, 5061 N Rothmans Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5061 N Rothmans Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5061 N Rothmans Ave has units with dishwashers.
