5061 N Rothmans Ave Available 07/10/20 5061 N Rothmans Ave - This amazing home is located in a quiet neighborhood in the Discovery, Heritage and Rocky Mountain school district. This home has a lot of natural lighting, a breakfast bar, custom dining room seating, mature landscaping in front and back with automatic sprinklers and is fully fenced!



No Pets Allowed



