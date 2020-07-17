All apartments in Boise
436 S Maple Grove
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:55 PM

436 S Maple Grove

436 South Maple Grove Road · No Longer Available
Location

436 South Maple Grove Road, Boise, ID 83709
Maple Grove - Franklin

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
fire pit
Great find, enjoy a large private fenced in yard, with all the landscaping paid for by the owner.
There is a refrigerator ready for your use but please bring your own washer and dryer. This Duplex has a great fenced in area with a fire pit to enjoy. You will have access to a small storage shed and the fenced yard IS maintained for you.

Tenant pays Idaho Power and $60.00 for Water Sewer and Trash.

THIS HOME DOES NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS

Please email leads+4323@tenantturnermail.com for Showing Information.

CREDIT:
EACH applicant over the age of 18 must have credit score above 600.
IF you have NA for credit score you MUST have a cosigner.
IF you have a guarantor, their credit score must be a minimum of 680.
You cannot owe any money to Landlords and/or Utility Companies
You cannot have any liens against you.
You cannot have an Eviction.

NO FELONS

APPLICATION PROCESS: $30.00 application fee. An application process typically takes 2 business days. All applicants ages 18+ must submit a fully completed, dated and signed rental application. Any Application that is not complete in full, will be canceled. ProCore will notify you of incomplete application and move on to the next completed Application.  Please provide one of the following for income verification: one month of pay stubs from current job, tax return from prior year or a hire letter with proof of salary and Drivers License will need to be included in application and or sent to Services.procore@gmail.com.There is a one time lease administrative fee of $250.00 for the procurement of the lease agreement and move out inspection and photos. 

PETS: SUBMIT A PET APPLICATION PER PET TO FOLLOWING WEBSITE: https://procore.petscreening.com

The application fee is $20 for your first pet, $15 for all additional pets, and $0 for assistance/prescription animal applications:

We use a third party pet policy service.

Pets (with the exception of proper documented service/companion animals) of any kind are only permitted with approval of ProCore Property Management, LLC within the lease. A non-refundable fee of $250.00 per pet is required (with the exception of proper documented service/companion animals). A Monthly Pet Rent Fee of $15 per month per pet is required (with the exception of proper documented service/companion animals) .The following dog breeds which are included in the Top Ten aggressive Dog Breed list will not be allowed in our properties: i.e., German Shepherds, Dobermans, Pit Bulls, Akita's, Huskies, Stafford shire Terriers, Chows, Rottweilers or any mix breeds that are part of the foregoing breeds off the Top Ten Aggressive Dog Breed List.

WE ARE PLEDGED TO THE LETTER AND SPIRIT OF U.S POLICY FOR THE ACHIEVEMENT OF EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY THROUGHOUT THE NATION. WE ENCOURAGE AND SUPPORT A PROGRAM IN WHICH THERE IS NO BARRIER TO OBTAINING HOUSING BECAUSE OF RACE, COLOR, RELIGION, SEX, SEXUAL ORIENTATION, GENDER IDENTIFICATION, HANDICAP FAMILIAL STATUS OR NATIONAL ORIGIN.

Company Website: www.procorepropertymanagement.com

*Subject to change if error found

Amenities: none

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 S Maple Grove have any available units?
436 S Maple Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boise, ID.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 436 S Maple Grove have?
Some of 436 S Maple Grove's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 436 S Maple Grove currently offering any rent specials?
436 S Maple Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 S Maple Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, 436 S Maple Grove is pet friendly.
Does 436 S Maple Grove offer parking?
No, 436 S Maple Grove does not offer parking.
Does 436 S Maple Grove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 436 S Maple Grove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 S Maple Grove have a pool?
No, 436 S Maple Grove does not have a pool.
Does 436 S Maple Grove have accessible units?
Yes, 436 S Maple Grove has accessible units.
Does 436 S Maple Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, 436 S Maple Grove does not have units with dishwashers.
