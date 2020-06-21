All apartments in Boise
Find more places like 3335 N Lake Harbor Lane #206.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boise, ID
/
3335 N Lake Harbor Lane #206
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

3335 N Lake Harbor Lane #206

3335 N Lakeharbor Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boise
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

3335 N Lakeharbor Ln, Boise, ID 83703
Lake Harbor

Amenities

patio / balcony
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nice! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo Near Greenbelt and Downtown Boise! - Water, Sewer, Trash Included! This condo is located on the 2nd floor in a great location near the greenbelt and on the main corridor to downtown Boise! This condo features a fully equipped kitchen, two decent sized bedrooms and two full bathrooms! Fresh paint and new carpet! Covered balcony off of living room! All exterior maintenance included! Access to Silver Lake near the condo is also available to residents of Goose Creek Condos! This unit will rent quickly! Call today for your personal showing of this awesome place to live!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4167066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3335 N Lake Harbor Lane #206 have any available units?
3335 N Lake Harbor Lane #206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boise, ID.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
Is 3335 N Lake Harbor Lane #206 currently offering any rent specials?
3335 N Lake Harbor Lane #206 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3335 N Lake Harbor Lane #206 pet-friendly?
No, 3335 N Lake Harbor Lane #206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 3335 N Lake Harbor Lane #206 offer parking?
No, 3335 N Lake Harbor Lane #206 does not offer parking.
Does 3335 N Lake Harbor Lane #206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3335 N Lake Harbor Lane #206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3335 N Lake Harbor Lane #206 have a pool?
No, 3335 N Lake Harbor Lane #206 does not have a pool.
Does 3335 N Lake Harbor Lane #206 have accessible units?
No, 3335 N Lake Harbor Lane #206 does not have accessible units.
Does 3335 N Lake Harbor Lane #206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3335 N Lake Harbor Lane #206 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3335 N Lake Harbor Lane #206 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3335 N Lake Harbor Lane #206 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reedhouse
1671 South Riverstone Lane
Boise, ID 83706
Renaissance At Hobble Creek
6240 N Park Meadow Way
Boise, ID 83713
Lodge at Maple Grove
985 N Maple Grove Rd
Boise, ID 83704
Rosewood Apartments
930 N Maple Grove Rd
Boise, ID 83704
River Pointe
6200 River Pointe Dr
Boise, ID 83714
Logger Creek
332 W Hale St
Boise, ID 83706
Monterra
3960 S Federal Way
Boise, ID 83716
Whitewater Park
365 N Whitewater Park Blvd
Boise, ID 83702

Similar Pages

Boise 1 BedroomsBoise 2 Bedrooms
Boise Apartments with GymBoise Apartments with Pool
Boise Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Meridian, IDStar, ID
Kuna, IDCaldwell, ID
Nampa, IDEagle, ID

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southeast BoiseVista
Collister
Veterans Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Boise State University