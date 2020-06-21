3335 N Lake Harbor Lane #206

Amenities

Nice! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo Near Greenbelt and Downtown Boise! - Water, Sewer, Trash Included! This condo is located on the 2nd floor in a great location near the greenbelt and on the main corridor to downtown Boise! This condo features a fully equipped kitchen, two decent sized bedrooms and two full bathrooms! Fresh paint and new carpet! Covered balcony off of living room! All exterior maintenance included! Access to Silver Lake near the condo is also available to residents of Goose Creek Condos! This unit will rent quickly! Call today for your personal showing of this awesome place to live!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4167066)