Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:10 AM

300 S. Straughan Ave #505

300 South Straughan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

300 South Straughan Avenue, Boise, ID 83712
East End

Amenities

on-site laundry
gym
pool
clubhouse
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
These 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom apartments are our most popular floorplan in one of the best apartment communities in Boise. These beautiful apartments and great community are centrally located. Close to downtown, BSU, shopping, public transit, greenbelt, municipal park and much more.

Amenities include pool, fitness center, clubhouse, laundry facilities, Potting shed, and Bike shop. This is a great community to live in and wonderful place to play!!!

For more information call Cambridge and Dorchester Apartments @ 208-342-6061.
For your convenience apply online today @ www.commercialnw.com

Professionally managed by Commercial Northwest Property Management
Welcome to the beautiful Cambridge Dorchester Apartments in Boise! These apartment homes are located right off Warm Springs Ave in beautiful southeast Boise! Live right on the greenbelt and enjoy the community pool, fitness center, and the convenient on site laundry facilities. Extra storage available for those who need it. All units have a flat rate for ALL utilities including Idaho Power!

Property Amenities:
-Fitness Center
-Seasonal Pool
-2 Onsite Laundry facilities
-Bike Shop & More!

Resident Responsible For:
Flat rate utility charge that includes ALL utilities.

Pet Policy:
Pet friendly up to 25lbs with additional fees and pet rent.

Disclaimer: We believe this information to be reliable, however, should not be relied on solely in making rental decision. Square footage, unit photos and listed amenities are based on similar units and not always the exact unit available. All available units are subject to be rented until holding deposit is paid. All availability dates are not guaranteed and subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

