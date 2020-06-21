2912 S. Holden Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Amazing SE Boise Duplex, Dog Friendly - Available Now!!!



This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home has just been renovated with new paint throughout. The upgraded kitchen features freshly painted cabinets, new countertops, high end tile backsplash, appliances and much more. Enjoy the large view windows and summer fun on the patio. One car garage with private maintenance fee fenced back yard. Washer and Dryer included. This home comes with the comfort of central A/C. Landlord pays Water / Sewer / Trash. Located near Boise State and the Beautiful Boise River Greenbelt. Walking distance to Bowne Crossing with live music, food, drink, and more. This unique home won’t last!



Call / Text Sara to schedule your showing today at (208) 570-1755

Or apply today at www.DoGoodPM.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5826125)