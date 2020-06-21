All apartments in Boise
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

2912 S. Holden Ave.

2912 S Holden Ave · (208) 570-1755
Location

2912 S Holden Ave, Boise, ID 83706
Southeast Boise

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2912 S. Holden Ave - 2912 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing SE Boise Duplex, Dog Friendly - Available Now!!!

This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home has just been renovated with new paint throughout. The upgraded kitchen features freshly painted cabinets, new countertops, high end tile backsplash, appliances and much more. Enjoy the large view windows and summer fun on the patio. One car garage with private maintenance fee fenced back yard. Washer and Dryer included. This home comes with the comfort of central A/C. Landlord pays Water / Sewer / Trash. Located near Boise State and the Beautiful Boise River Greenbelt. Walking distance to Bowne Crossing with live music, food, drink, and more. This unique home won’t last!

Call / Text Sara to schedule your showing today at (208) 570-1755
Or apply today at www.DoGoodPM.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5826125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2912 S. Holden Ave. have any available units?
2912 S. Holden Ave. has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 2912 S. Holden Ave. have?
Some of 2912 S. Holden Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2912 S. Holden Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2912 S. Holden Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 S. Holden Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2912 S. Holden Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2912 S. Holden Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2912 S. Holden Ave. does offer parking.
Does 2912 S. Holden Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2912 S. Holden Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 S. Holden Ave. have a pool?
No, 2912 S. Holden Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2912 S. Holden Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2912 S. Holden Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 S. Holden Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2912 S. Holden Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
