Boise, ID
2714 W Bannock
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

2714 W Bannock

2714 West Bannock Street · (208) 322-8077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2714 West Bannock Street, Boise, ID 83702
Veterans Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2714 W Bannock · Avail. Aug 13

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2714 W Bannock Available 08/13/20 2714 Bannock~Cozy Apartment In Perfect Downtown Location! - *UPDATED PICS COMING SOON*

Affordably retro 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 500 square foot apartment located in the desirable West End of downtown Boise! Only minutes away from downtown, restaurants, shopping, the connector, and Esther Simplot park! Plenty of windows for natural lighting. Tenant is responsible for electric and gas only, owner pays for W/S/T and landscaping. Coin operated laundry is located on site. Built in storage and closets throughout. Large front lawn for lounging covered by two tall, shade-giving trees.

Lease term will expire on 6/30/2020 with an option to renew for a 12 month term. No pets allowed and the security deposit is $900. Scheduled move in date is 08/13/2020 or earlier if possible. Since there is a tenant residing in this home until 07/31/2020, an application must be submitted before a viewing is scheduled. You may also wait until the tenant vacates to view the home without submitting an application. Apply online and find out more information at http://www.cobblestonepropertymanagement.com/

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4174643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2714 W Bannock have any available units?
2714 W Bannock has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
Is 2714 W Bannock currently offering any rent specials?
2714 W Bannock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2714 W Bannock pet-friendly?
No, 2714 W Bannock is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 2714 W Bannock offer parking?
No, 2714 W Bannock does not offer parking.
Does 2714 W Bannock have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2714 W Bannock does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2714 W Bannock have a pool?
No, 2714 W Bannock does not have a pool.
Does 2714 W Bannock have accessible units?
No, 2714 W Bannock does not have accessible units.
Does 2714 W Bannock have units with dishwashers?
No, 2714 W Bannock does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2714 W Bannock have units with air conditioning?
No, 2714 W Bannock does not have units with air conditioning.
