2712 W Bannock Available 07/21/20 2712 Bannock~Cozy & Affordable Downtown Boise Apartment! - Affordable and adorable 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 500 square foot apartment located in the desirable West End of downtown Boise! Only minutes away from downtown, restaurants, shopping, the connector, and Esther Simplot park! Plenty of windows for natural lighting. Tenant is responsible for electric and gas only, owner pays for W/S/T and landscaping. Coin operated laundry is located on site. Built in storage and closets throughout. Large front lawn for lounging covered by two tall, shade-giving trees.



Lease term will expire on 6/30/2020 with an option to renew for a 12 month term. No pets allowed and the security deposit is $900. Scheduled move in date is 07/21/2020 or earlier if possible. Since there is a tenant residing in this home until 07/01/2020, an application must be submitted before a viewing is scheduled. You may also wait until the tenant vacates to view the home without submitting an application. Apply online and find out more information at http://www.cobblestonepropertymanagement.com/



No Pets Allowed



