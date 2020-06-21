1344 Vermont Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Coming Soon!

2 bd, 2 ba. The bedrooms are separated by the main living space, one bathroom ensuite and one bathroom right next to the second bedroom. Both bedrooms have walk in closets. Large two car garage with two driveway parking spots in front of the garage off the alley. Brand new furnace and AC, brand new flooring throughout, brand new kitchen countertops, freshly painted. Side by Side duplex with small easily maintained garden space in front and side.

2 unit duplex, 2 car garage for each unit