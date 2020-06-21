All apartments in Boise
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:07 PM

1344 Vermont Ave

1344 South Vermont Avenue · (208) 509-0575
Location

1344 South Vermont Avenue, Boise, ID 83706
Southeast Boise

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 3

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Coming Soon!
2 bd, 2 ba. The bedrooms are separated by the main living space, one bathroom ensuite and one bathroom right next to the second bedroom. Both bedrooms have walk in closets. Large two car garage with two driveway parking spots in front of the garage off the alley. Brand new furnace and AC, brand new flooring throughout, brand new kitchen countertops, freshly painted. Side by Side duplex with small easily maintained garden space in front and side.
2 unit duplex, 2 car garage for each unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1344 Vermont Ave have any available units?
1344 Vermont Ave has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 1344 Vermont Ave have?
Some of 1344 Vermont Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1344 Vermont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1344 Vermont Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1344 Vermont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1344 Vermont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1344 Vermont Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1344 Vermont Ave does offer parking.
Does 1344 Vermont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1344 Vermont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1344 Vermont Ave have a pool?
No, 1344 Vermont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1344 Vermont Ave have accessible units?
No, 1344 Vermont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1344 Vermont Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1344 Vermont Ave has units with dishwashers.
