Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1229 South Vermont Avenue

1229 South Vermont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1229 South Vermont Avenue, Boise, ID 83706
Southeast Boise

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home one block from BSU and the new Broadway Albertsons. Home was updated and remodeled in 2014. Features include a fully fenced back yard, 2 car garage with automatic opener, washer and dryer included extra storage space in the basement accessed via the garage. 9 month lease term.
Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home one block from BSU and the new Broadway Albertsons. Home was updated and remodeled in 2014. Features include a fully fenced back yard, 2 car garage with automatic opener, washer and dryer included extra storage space in the basement accessed via the garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1229 South Vermont Avenue have any available units?
1229 South Vermont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boise, ID.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 1229 South Vermont Avenue have?
Some of 1229 South Vermont Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1229 South Vermont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1229 South Vermont Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1229 South Vermont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1229 South Vermont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 1229 South Vermont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1229 South Vermont Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1229 South Vermont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1229 South Vermont Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1229 South Vermont Avenue have a pool?
No, 1229 South Vermont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1229 South Vermont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1229 South Vermont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1229 South Vermont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1229 South Vermont Avenue has units with dishwashers.

