Amenities
1207 W Fort St #207 Available 08/01/20 Exceptional 2bed/2bath @ Hyde Park! Available 8/1/20 - Stunning condo in Hyde Park Place ~ spacious 2bed/2bath, hardwood floors in kitchen/living room, lots of natural light, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer included and so much more! Master bedroom is loft like with a lavish master bath, garden tub, tiled shower & plenty of closet space. New carpet in bedrooms & stairs! Tenant pays E/G, no pets, no smoking/vaping in unit or on property grounds. Gated, Assigned, Garage parking, controlled access, very secure! Prime location available August 1st ~ 12 month lease preferred. Occupied through 7/25/20.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4771394)