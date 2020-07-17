All apartments in Boise
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1207 W Fort St #207

1207 West Fort Street · (208) 794-7613
Location

1207 West Fort Street, Boise, ID 83702
North End

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1207 W Fort St #207 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
guest parking
1207 W Fort St #207 Available 08/01/20 Exceptional 2bed/2bath @ Hyde Park! Available 8/1/20 - Stunning condo in Hyde Park Place ~ spacious 2bed/2bath, hardwood floors in kitchen/living room, lots of natural light, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer included and so much more! Master bedroom is loft like with a lavish master bath, garden tub, tiled shower & plenty of closet space. New carpet in bedrooms & stairs! Tenant pays E/G, no pets, no smoking/vaping in unit or on property grounds. Gated, Assigned, Garage parking, controlled access, very secure! Prime location available August 1st ~ 12 month lease preferred. Occupied through 7/25/20.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4771394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 W Fort St #207 have any available units?
1207 W Fort St #207 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 1207 W Fort St #207 have?
Some of 1207 W Fort St #207's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 W Fort St #207 currently offering any rent specials?
1207 W Fort St #207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 W Fort St #207 pet-friendly?
No, 1207 W Fort St #207 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 1207 W Fort St #207 offer parking?
Yes, 1207 W Fort St #207 offers parking.
Does 1207 W Fort St #207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1207 W Fort St #207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 W Fort St #207 have a pool?
No, 1207 W Fort St #207 does not have a pool.
Does 1207 W Fort St #207 have accessible units?
No, 1207 W Fort St #207 does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 W Fort St #207 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1207 W Fort St #207 does not have units with dishwashers.
