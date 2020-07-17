Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage guest parking

1207 W Fort St #207 Available 08/01/20 Exceptional 2bed/2bath @ Hyde Park! Available 8/1/20 - Stunning condo in Hyde Park Place ~ spacious 2bed/2bath, hardwood floors in kitchen/living room, lots of natural light, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer included and so much more! Master bedroom is loft like with a lavish master bath, garden tub, tiled shower & plenty of closet space. New carpet in bedrooms & stairs! Tenant pays E/G, no pets, no smoking/vaping in unit or on property grounds. Gated, Assigned, Garage parking, controlled access, very secure! Prime location available August 1st ~ 12 month lease preferred. Occupied through 7/25/20.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4771394)