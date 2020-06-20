All apartments in Boise
1112 W MAIN ST #308

1112 West Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

1112 West Main Street, Boise, ID 83702
Downtown Boise City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
LUXURY DOWNTOWN LIVING AT THE ROYAL PLAZA - RENT SPECIAL FOR 1ST 6 MOS - Live in the heart of Downtown just steps from Boise's best eateries, shopping & entertainment in this exquisite custom built 3rd floor (unfurnished) condominium with a spacious covered corner terrace to take in southeastern perspective of the skyline and city scenes below! A tastefully designed interior features fine finishes and architectural details including stone quartz countertops, tile flooring, tall ceilings, spa like bathrooms, elegant fixtures and solid 8' doors contributing to sophisticated yet traditional styling that will blend seamlessly with any type of personalized decor. Building amenities include a private, on-site exercise facility, secure entry & rooftop terrace w/ kitchen & BBQ for entertaining. Unit also includes one reserved underground parking space along with sewer, water, trash & natural gas utilities and a climate controlled storage unit. Available for immediate occupancy on a 12+ mo minimum term.

DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 OUTBREAK, WAYPOINT IS COMMITTED TO IMPLEMENTING NEW STRATEGIES FOR HEALTH AND SAFETY. CONTACT US ABOUT A PRIVATE VIDEO TOUR OF THIS HOME.

TERMS SUMMARY:
- $2,600/month rent price for first 6 months, $2700/mo rent for 2nd 6 months.
- $2,600 security deposit
- Lease term: 12 mos
- Appliances included: Refrigerator, microwave, gas cooktop, dishwasher and washer/dryer.
- Gas forced heat and air conditioning.
- Pets: Small mature pets negotiable with pet screening, increased (refundable) deposit, and $50 monthly pet rent per approved pet.
- Tenant pays electric, internet/TV/phone service.
- Secure building with two elevators.
- Rooftop deck and onsite resident gym.
- Climate controlled storage room available.
- Smoking: Not allowed.

PLEASE SEE OUR TENANT SCREENING REQUIREMENTS AT: https://tinyurl.com/WaypointScreeningRequirements

*Property listing information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter to verify all information*

(RLNE4460310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 W MAIN ST #308 have any available units?
1112 W MAIN ST #308 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boise, ID.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 W MAIN ST #308 have?
Some of 1112 W MAIN ST #308's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 W MAIN ST #308 currently offering any rent specials?
1112 W MAIN ST #308 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 W MAIN ST #308 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1112 W MAIN ST #308 is pet friendly.
Does 1112 W MAIN ST #308 offer parking?
Yes, 1112 W MAIN ST #308 does offer parking.
Does 1112 W MAIN ST #308 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1112 W MAIN ST #308 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 W MAIN ST #308 have a pool?
No, 1112 W MAIN ST #308 does not have a pool.
Does 1112 W MAIN ST #308 have accessible units?
No, 1112 W MAIN ST #308 does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 W MAIN ST #308 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1112 W MAIN ST #308 has units with dishwashers.
