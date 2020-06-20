1112 W MAIN ST #308

Amenities

LUXURY DOWNTOWN LIVING AT THE ROYAL PLAZA - RENT SPECIAL FOR 1ST 6 MOS - Live in the heart of Downtown just steps from Boise's best eateries, shopping & entertainment in this exquisite custom built 3rd floor (unfurnished) condominium with a spacious covered corner terrace to take in southeastern perspective of the skyline and city scenes below! A tastefully designed interior features fine finishes and architectural details including stone quartz countertops, tile flooring, tall ceilings, spa like bathrooms, elegant fixtures and solid 8' doors contributing to sophisticated yet traditional styling that will blend seamlessly with any type of personalized decor. Building amenities include a private, on-site exercise facility, secure entry & rooftop terrace w/ kitchen & BBQ for entertaining. Unit also includes one reserved underground parking space along with sewer, water, trash & natural gas utilities and a climate controlled storage unit. Available for immediate occupancy on a 12+ mo minimum term.



TERMS SUMMARY:

- $2,600/month rent price for first 6 months, $2700/mo rent for 2nd 6 months.

- $2,600 security deposit

- Lease term: 12 mos

- Appliances included: Refrigerator, microwave, gas cooktop, dishwasher and washer/dryer.

- Gas forced heat and air conditioning.

- Pets: Small mature pets negotiable with pet screening, increased (refundable) deposit, and $50 monthly pet rent per approved pet.

- Tenant pays electric, internet/TV/phone service.

- Secure building with two elevators.

- Rooftop deck and onsite resident gym.

- Climate controlled storage room available.

- Smoking: Not allowed.



