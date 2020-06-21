All apartments in Boise
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:30 AM

10627 W Richey Ct

10627 West Richey Court · (208) 547-6619
Location

10627 West Richey Court, Boise, ID 83713
West Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1489 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This really is a great family home. All new flooring and carpet throughout gives it a new and fresh feel. Most of the paint is also new for that clean look. Very large bonus room that could be used as an office, extra bedroom, formal dining, etc.. This is a quiet little cult-a-sack with great welcoming people. Low amount of yard maintenance as the back of the home is all concrete patio.

Most of your questions will be answered if you read the following information carefully.

-To apply for the home you can complete an online application on our website at www.PMIofBoise.com. Application fee is $35 per person. Everyone over the age of 18 must be on the application.

-APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
1. Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (please preview application for the necessary required information)
1.1. **If you are applying for a property that is located within the City of Boise you MUST select the home you wish to apply for and click the BLUE "Apply Online" button, in order to pay the lower City of Boise application cap fee of $19.95 per adult.
2. Hit Apply Online
3. Complete the Online Application Form
4. Pay the Application Fee

-This home does not accept section 8 housing vouchers.
-Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. $150 lease initiation fee will be deducted from security deposit.
-Utilities are not included
-Lease Initial Term: Lease Terms may fluctuate depending on time of year the rental is available. All leases renew in the Spring/Summer months.
-HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

Here are a few basic requirements for all of our rental properties:
-All of our rentals are smoke free
-Good rental history - Minimum two years of rental history OR homeownership. (Renting from family members does not qualify for rental history.)
-No evictions
-Income requirement must be a minimum, combined monthly income, of three times the monthly rent (must be verifiable). A "Welcome Letter / Offer Letter" may suffice.
-We'd like to see a credit score of 620 or better - (If it's not ask about our High Risk Renter Program)

If you have any specific questions or would like to schedule a showing feel free to contact us at (208) 906-0301 or visit our website at www.PMIofBoise.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10627 W Richey Ct have any available units?
10627 W Richey Ct has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 10627 W Richey Ct have?
Some of 10627 W Richey Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10627 W Richey Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10627 W Richey Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10627 W Richey Ct pet-friendly?
No, 10627 W Richey Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 10627 W Richey Ct offer parking?
Yes, 10627 W Richey Ct does offer parking.
Does 10627 W Richey Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10627 W Richey Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10627 W Richey Ct have a pool?
No, 10627 W Richey Ct does not have a pool.
Does 10627 W Richey Ct have accessible units?
No, 10627 W Richey Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10627 W Richey Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10627 W Richey Ct has units with dishwashers.
