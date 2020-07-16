All apartments in Ada County
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:35 PM

9109 W. Brogan Dr.

9109 West Brogan Drive · (208) 269-9918
Location

9109 West Brogan Drive, Ada County, ID 83709
Southwest Ada County Alliance

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 12

$1,195

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 995 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
pool
$1195.00 / Southeast Boise Rental....2 Bedroom 2 bath upgraded unit to rent. Has lots of storage and in a quiet area. Comes with a washer and dryer to use as well as Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Garbage Disposal and gas fireplace. Nice sitting patio area that is fenced partially off.

Small Community area with a pool.

Tenants pay own utilities and agrees to pay $35.00 monthly to reimburse owner for sewer trash bill that cannot be put in tenants name.

THIS HOME DOES NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS

Please email leads+4323@tenantturnermail.com for Showing Information.

CREDIT:
EACH applicant over the age of 18 must have credit score above 600.
IF you have NA for credit score you MUST have a cosigner.
IF you have a guarantor, their credit score must be a minimum of 680.
You cannot owe any money to Landlords and/or Utility Companies
You cannot have any liens against you.
You cannot have an Eviction.

NO FELONS

APPLICATION PROCESS: $30.00 application fee. An application process typically takes 2 business days. All applicants ages 18+ must submit a fully completed, dated and signed rental application. Any Application that is not complete in full, will be canceled. ProCore will notify you of incomplete application and move on to the next completed Application. Please provide one of the following for income verification: one month of pay stubs from current job, tax return from prior year or a hire letter with proof of salary and Drivers License will need to be included in application and or sent to Services.procore@gmail.com.There is a one time lease administrative fee of $250.00 for the procurement of the lease agreement and move out inspection and photos.

PETS: SUBMIT A PET APPLICATION PER PET TO FOLLOWING WEBSITE: https://procore.petscreening.com

The application fee is $20 for your first pet, $15 for all additional pets, and $0 for assistance/prescription animal applications:

We use a third party pet policy service.

Pets (with the exception of proper documented service/companion animals) of any kind are only permitted with approval of ProCore Property Management, LLC within the lease. A non-refundable fee of $250.00 per pet is required (with the exception of proper documented service/companion animals). A Monthly Pet Rent Fee of $15 per month per pet is required (with the exception of proper documented service/companion animals) .The following dog breeds which are included in the Top Ten aggressive Dog Breed list will not be allowed in our properties: i.e., German Shepherds, Dobermans, Pit Bulls, Akita's, Huskies, Stafford shire Terriers, Chows, Rottweilers or any mix breeds that are part of the foregoing breeds off the Top Ten Aggressive Dog Breed List.

WE ARE PLEDGED TO THE LETTER AND SPIRIT OF U.S POLICY FOR THE ACHIEVEMENT OF EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY THROUGHOUT THE NATION. WE ENCOURAGE AND SUPPORT A PROGRAM IN WHICH THERE IS NO BARRIER TO OBTAINING HOUSING BECAUSE OF RACE, COLOR, RELIGION, SEX, SEXUAL ORIENTATION, GENDER IDENTIFICATION, HANDICAP FAMILIAL STATUS OR NATIONAL ORIGIN.

Company Website: www.procorepropertymanagement.com

*Subject to change if error found

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9109 W. Brogan Dr. have any available units?
9109 W. Brogan Dr. has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9109 W. Brogan Dr. have?
Some of 9109 W. Brogan Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9109 W. Brogan Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9109 W. Brogan Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9109 W. Brogan Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9109 W. Brogan Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 9109 W. Brogan Dr. offer parking?
No, 9109 W. Brogan Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 9109 W. Brogan Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9109 W. Brogan Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9109 W. Brogan Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 9109 W. Brogan Dr. has a pool.
Does 9109 W. Brogan Dr. have accessible units?
Yes, 9109 W. Brogan Dr. has accessible units.
Does 9109 W. Brogan Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9109 W. Brogan Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9109 W. Brogan Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9109 W. Brogan Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
