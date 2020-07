Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance e-payments garage sauna tennis court accessible bbq/grill game room lobby online portal package receiving racquetball court

The Fountains Apartments are located in prestigious West Des Moines, home to West Des Moines Community Schools (WDMCS) one of the most desirable school districts in the state and recently ranked #4 on Money Magazine's list of the best places to live in the country.



We are in the perfect location, just off Interstate 35 near the I-80/I-235 mixer between Mills Civic and EP True Parkways; minutes from the area's largest shopping mall, Jordan Creek Town Center. There are plenty of nearby parks & trails, including Raccoon River Park which features an off-leash dog park (did we mention we're dog and cat friendly??).



There is a Hy-Vee grocery store just a couple of blocks away and there are tons of restaurants and shopping on 50th Street and near the mall. We are also just a couple of blocks off the express 96 bus route to downtown Des Moines.



With floor plans of all sizes to choose from, The Fountains Apartments is the perfect new home for you!