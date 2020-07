Amenities

VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community located adjacent to Valley View Park in West Des Moines, Iowa. You will love the peaceful setting and easy park access. The location within the Waukee Community School District is convenient to everything. Great shopping and dining are minutes away in Jordan Creek Town Center, and downtown Des Moines is just a 15 minute drive. Many large employers are within a short commute. Within our community we invite you to enjoy the resort-style pool, work out in our 24-hour fitness center and exercise your dog in the leash-free dog park. Stop in the clubhouse to use the WiFi or for a cup a coffee from the free coffee bar. Each apartment is designed for your comfort with private, ground-level entries to every home, open kitchen layouts, 2" faux wood blinds, washer and dryer, spacious closets and black appliances. Private balconies and patios are available, as are attached and detached garages.