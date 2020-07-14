All apartments in West Des Moines
Maple Grove Villas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Maple Grove Villas

Open Now until 5:30pm
8602 Westown Pkwy · (725) 502-1359
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8602 Westown Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA 50266

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Two Bedroom Two Story-1

$920

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

Two Bedroom Two Story-2

$945

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Three Bedroom Two Story-1

$1,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1336 sqft

Three Bedroom Two Story-2

$1,025

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1336 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Maple Grove Villas.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
playground
Welcome to Maple Grove Villas Apartments, a proud member of the Yarco family of apartment communities. Yarco takes pride in offering the highest quality of service to our customers in both our affordable and conventional apartment communities. Our inviting community here at Maple Grove Villas Apartments offers comfortable two and three bedroom townhomes for you to call home! Every unit is equipped with spacious living areas, galley-style kitchens with energy efficient appliances, washer/dryer connections, generous storage space, and a private patio or balcony, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining.\nWe know youll love our many great amenities, including a refreshing swimming pool, children's playground, basketball court, clubhouse, fitness center, and business center. For your convenience, we also offer an on-site laundry facility. Want to find the right floorplan for you? Take a walkthrough video tour now and contact our friendly leasing staff to set up a personal tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $25 per adult
Deposit: $275.00 (2BR), $375.00 (3BR) or Up to 1 month Rent-Based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $125 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet per month
restrictions: Breed Restrictions apply : The following breeds of dogs are not permitted at anytime: Pit Bulls, German Shepherds, Huskies, Rottweilers, Chow Chows, Dobermans, or any other breed of dog that is known to be dangerous, or that is banned by local law. Any mixed breed dog shall not be allowed if they are ½ or more of the above referenced breeds.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Maple Grove Villas have any available units?
Maple Grove Villas offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $920 and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,000. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in West Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does Maple Grove Villas have?
Some of Maple Grove Villas's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Maple Grove Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Maple Grove Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Maple Grove Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Maple Grove Villas is pet friendly.
Does Maple Grove Villas offer parking?
No, Maple Grove Villas does not offer parking.
Does Maple Grove Villas have units with washers and dryers?
No, Maple Grove Villas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Maple Grove Villas have a pool?
Yes, Maple Grove Villas has a pool.
Does Maple Grove Villas have accessible units?
No, Maple Grove Villas does not have accessible units.
Does Maple Grove Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Maple Grove Villas has units with dishwashers.
