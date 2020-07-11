All apartments in West Des Moines
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

8610 EP True Pkwy #13001

8610 Ep True Parkway · (515) 978-1773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8610 Ep True Parkway, West Des Moines, IA 50266

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8610 EP True Pkwy #13001 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,450

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1438 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
8610 EP True Pkwy #13001 Available 08/16/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines - This 2 bedroom townhome in West Des Moines has a 2 car attached garage. The living room area features a gas fireplace and overlooks the large dining area. The patio door has a private patio wall and a great area perfect for entertaining. The large open kitchen has stainless steel appliances that all stay with the home including the washer and dryer located on the second level. The second level has a nice loft area that would be perfect for an office. The master bedroom is very large with a full bathroom directly outside of the bedroom. This property is no pets and please no smoking.

Please visit www.GoodallProperties.com before calling for more homes available and more information, pictures and directions to this home.

Goodall Properties, LLC
www.GoodallProperties.com
3233 Ashworth Rd.
Waukee, IA 50263
515-978-1773
Licensed In Iowa

(RLNE5896512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8610 EP True Pkwy #13001 have any available units?
8610 EP True Pkwy #13001 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does 8610 EP True Pkwy #13001 have?
Some of 8610 EP True Pkwy #13001's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8610 EP True Pkwy #13001 currently offering any rent specials?
8610 EP True Pkwy #13001 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8610 EP True Pkwy #13001 pet-friendly?
No, 8610 EP True Pkwy #13001 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Des Moines.
Does 8610 EP True Pkwy #13001 offer parking?
Yes, 8610 EP True Pkwy #13001 offers parking.
Does 8610 EP True Pkwy #13001 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8610 EP True Pkwy #13001 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8610 EP True Pkwy #13001 have a pool?
No, 8610 EP True Pkwy #13001 does not have a pool.
Does 8610 EP True Pkwy #13001 have accessible units?
No, 8610 EP True Pkwy #13001 does not have accessible units.
Does 8610 EP True Pkwy #13001 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8610 EP True Pkwy #13001 does not have units with dishwashers.
