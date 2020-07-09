Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

8601 Westown Parkway #13106 Available 08/14/20 TWO MASTER SUITES!! 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=EwVwvb1jzHf



Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!



We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!



Located in between Jordan Creek Town Center and Des Moines Golf and Country Club, this home offers excellent options for dining, shopping, and leisure activities! The living room features hardwood floors and flows with an open concept to the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen features all the usual appliances that will stay with the home, ample cabinet storage, and is large enough for entertaining guests! Conveniently located off of the kitchen is a half bath and access to the attached garage. The laundry room with washer and dryer is also on the main level. Upstairs are two large bathrooms and two additional bathrooms. This home also features an attached garage and patio area! The home does consider 2 small pets under 25lbs for an additional $50 per month per pet and non-refundable $250 pet fee, please no smoking.



To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click “IM A RENTER” then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click “APPLY”. You’re done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately

LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard

SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time

SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month

Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time

Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.



Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



(RLNE5880498)