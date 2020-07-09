All apartments in West Des Moines
Find more places like 8601 Westown Parkway #13106.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Des Moines, IA
/
8601 Westown Parkway #13106
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

8601 Westown Parkway #13106

8601 Westown Parkway · (515) 996-4488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Des Moines
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8601 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines, IA 50266

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8601 Westown Parkway #13106 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,195

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1104 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
8601 Westown Parkway #13106 Available 08/14/20 TWO MASTER SUITES!! 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=EwVwvb1jzHf

Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!

We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!

Located in between Jordan Creek Town Center and Des Moines Golf and Country Club, this home offers excellent options for dining, shopping, and leisure activities! The living room features hardwood floors and flows with an open concept to the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen features all the usual appliances that will stay with the home, ample cabinet storage, and is large enough for entertaining guests! Conveniently located off of the kitchen is a half bath and access to the attached garage. The laundry room with washer and dryer is also on the main level. Upstairs are two large bathrooms and two additional bathrooms. This home also features an attached garage and patio area! The home does consider 2 small pets under 25lbs for an additional $50 per month per pet and non-refundable $250 pet fee, please no smoking.

To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click “IM A RENTER” then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click “APPLY”. You’re done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately
LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard
SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time
SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month
Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time
Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.

Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE5880498)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8601 Westown Parkway #13106 have any available units?
8601 Westown Parkway #13106 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does 8601 Westown Parkway #13106 have?
Some of 8601 Westown Parkway #13106's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8601 Westown Parkway #13106 currently offering any rent specials?
8601 Westown Parkway #13106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8601 Westown Parkway #13106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8601 Westown Parkway #13106 is pet friendly.
Does 8601 Westown Parkway #13106 offer parking?
Yes, 8601 Westown Parkway #13106 offers parking.
Does 8601 Westown Parkway #13106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8601 Westown Parkway #13106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8601 Westown Parkway #13106 have a pool?
No, 8601 Westown Parkway #13106 does not have a pool.
Does 8601 Westown Parkway #13106 have accessible units?
No, 8601 Westown Parkway #13106 does not have accessible units.
Does 8601 Westown Parkway #13106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8601 Westown Parkway #13106 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 8601 Westown Parkway #13106?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek
8655 Bridgewood Blvd
West Des Moines, IA 50266
The Flats Apartments
3000 University Ave
West Des Moines, IA 50266
The Fountains
5101 Hawthorne Dr
West Des Moines, IA 50265
Plaza 50
640 South 50th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
Washington Manor
3901 Woodland Ave
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Watermark at Jordan Creek
6455 Galleria Dr
West Des Moines, IA 50266
The Club at Washington Heights Apartments
4101 Woodland Plz
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Brookview Pointe Condominiums
8350 Ep True pkwy
West Des Moines, IA 50266

Similar Pages

West Des Moines 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWest Des Moines 2 Bedroom Apartments
West Des Moines Apartments with BalconiesWest Des Moines Pet Friendly Apartments
West Des Moines Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Des Moines, IAAmes, IAUrbandale, IAAnkeny, IA
Johnston, IAWaukee, IAGrimes, IANorwalk, IA
Clive, IAAltoona, IAWindsor Heights, IABoone, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

Des Moines Area Community CollegeDes Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center
Drake UniversityGrand View University
Iowa State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity