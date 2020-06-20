All apartments in West Des Moines
Find more places like 8450 Rock Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Des Moines, IA
/
8450 Rock Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

8450 Rock Drive

8450 Rock Drive · (515) 996-4488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Des Moines
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8450 Rock Drive, West Des Moines, IA 50266

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8450 Rock Drive · Avail. Jul 10

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1555 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
8450 Rock Drive Available 07/10/20 WAUKEE SCHOOL DISTRICT!! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines - Click below to view our virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fS3qk7Fj4Y4

Call (515) 996-4488 Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!

We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!

Located in between Jordan Creek Town Center and Des Moines Golf and Country Club, this 3 Bedroom townhome offers excellent options for dining, shopping, and leisure activities! The entrance opens up into an open floor plan living and kitchen space! The living room features hardwood floors and large windows allowing for lots of natural light. From the living room, you can look into the kitchen/ dining area which includes all the stainless steel appliances, a large island, and a long breakfast bar! Off of the kitchen, you will find a large pantry, access to the garage, and a convenient half bath. Moving up the staircase to the second floor, are all 3 bedrooms, the two full bathrooms, and an easy access laundry room. The master bedroom is a good size with an en-suite bathroom and a connected walk-in closet. Both spare bedrooms have good-sized closets with hallway access to the 2nd full bathroom and laundry room. Add in the 2-car garage and this unit is a steal! Per the HOA, this property does not accept pets, and please, no smoking.

To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click “IM A RENTER” then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click “APPLY”. You’re done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately
LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard
SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time
SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month
Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time
Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.

Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5806543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8450 Rock Drive have any available units?
8450 Rock Drive has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does 8450 Rock Drive have?
Some of 8450 Rock Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8450 Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8450 Rock Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8450 Rock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8450 Rock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Des Moines.
Does 8450 Rock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8450 Rock Drive does offer parking.
Does 8450 Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8450 Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8450 Rock Drive have a pool?
No, 8450 Rock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8450 Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 8450 Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8450 Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8450 Rock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8450 Rock Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek
8655 Bridgewood Blvd
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Country Club Village
1200 Office Park Rd
West Des Moines, IA 50265
Diamond Brooke
6370 Ep True pkwy
West Des Moines, IA 50266
The Fountains
5101 Hawthorne Dr
West Des Moines, IA 50265
Washington Manor
3901 Woodland Ave
West Des Moines, IA 50266
The Club at Washington Heights Apartments
4101 Woodland Plz
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Maple Grove Villas
8602 Westown Pkwy
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Aspire Townhomes
6950 Stagecoach Drive
West Des Moines, IA 50266

Similar Pages

West Des Moines 1 BedroomsWest Des Moines 2 Bedrooms
West Des Moines Apartments with BalconyWest Des Moines Apartments with Parking
West Des Moines Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Des Moines, IAAmes, IAUrbandale, IAAnkeny, IAJohnston, IA
Waukee, IAGrimes, IANorwalk, IAClive, IAAltoona, IA
Perry, IAWindsor Heights, IAPolk City, IAPleasant Hill, IABoone, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

Des Moines Area Community CollegeDes Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center
Drake UniversityGrand View University
Iowa State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity