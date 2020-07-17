All apartments in West Des Moines
Find more places like 8302 Westown Parkway #2107.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Des Moines, IA
/
8302 Westown Parkway #2107
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

8302 Westown Parkway #2107

8302 Westown Prkwy Unit 9102 · (515) 996-4488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Des Moines
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8302 Westown Prkwy Unit 9102, West Des Moines, IA 50266

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8302 Westown Parkway #2107 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,195

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1056 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
8302 Westown Parkway #2107 Available 08/10/20 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE!! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines -
Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!

We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!

Located in between Jordan Creek Town Center and Des Moines Golf and Country Club, this home offers excellent options for dining, shopping, and leisure activities! Taking the staircase up to the main level, we find an open plan living kitchen area. The living area is spacious with ceiling fan lighting, TONS of natural light, and window treatments. The kitchen features all the usual appliances that stay with the home including a dishwasher and microwave. The kitchen also has a large pantry and ample cabinet storage and is large enough for entertaining guests! the half bath is conveniently located off of the kitchen. Both bedrooms are located on the second level with vaulted ceilings and large connecting closets and a full bathroom is situated between them. The laundry is also on the second level with washer and dryer that stay with the home. There is a 2 car attached garage and ample storage space. Per the HOA, this home does consider 2 small pets under 35lbs for an additional $50 per month per pet and non-refundable $250 pet fee, please no smoking.

To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click “IM A RENTER” then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click “APPLY”. You’re done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately
LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard
SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time
SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month
Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time
Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.

Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE5880490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8302 Westown Parkway #2107 have any available units?
8302 Westown Parkway #2107 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does 8302 Westown Parkway #2107 have?
Some of 8302 Westown Parkway #2107's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8302 Westown Parkway #2107 currently offering any rent specials?
8302 Westown Parkway #2107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8302 Westown Parkway #2107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8302 Westown Parkway #2107 is pet friendly.
Does 8302 Westown Parkway #2107 offer parking?
Yes, 8302 Westown Parkway #2107 offers parking.
Does 8302 Westown Parkway #2107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8302 Westown Parkway #2107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8302 Westown Parkway #2107 have a pool?
No, 8302 Westown Parkway #2107 does not have a pool.
Does 8302 Westown Parkway #2107 have accessible units?
No, 8302 Westown Parkway #2107 does not have accessible units.
Does 8302 Westown Parkway #2107 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8302 Westown Parkway #2107 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8302 Westown Parkway #2107?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mansions at Jordan Creek
355 88th St
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Woodland West
4403 Woodland Ave
West Des Moines, IA 50266
PrairieGrass at Jordan Creek
8655 Bridgewood Blvd
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Boulder Ridge Apartments
3861 Woodland Ave
West Des Moines, IA 50266
The Flats Apartments
3000 University Ave
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Washington Manor
3901 Woodland Ave
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Maple Grove Villas
8602 Westown Pkwy
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Brookview Pointe Condominiums
8350 Ep True pkwy
West Des Moines, IA 50266

Similar Pages

West Des Moines 1 BedroomsWest Des Moines 2 Bedrooms
West Des Moines Apartments with BalconiesWest Des Moines Pet Friendly Places
West Des Moines Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Des Moines, IAAmes, IAUrbandale, IAAnkeny, IA
Johnston, IAWaukee, IAGrimes, IANorwalk, IA
Clive, IAAltoona, IAWindsor Heights, IABoone, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

Des Moines Area Community CollegeDes Moines University-Osteopathic Medical Center
Drake UniversityGrand View University
Iowa State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity