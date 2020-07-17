Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

8302 Westown Parkway #2107 Available 08/10/20 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE!! 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome in West Des Moines -

Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!



We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!



Located in between Jordan Creek Town Center and Des Moines Golf and Country Club, this home offers excellent options for dining, shopping, and leisure activities! Taking the staircase up to the main level, we find an open plan living kitchen area. The living area is spacious with ceiling fan lighting, TONS of natural light, and window treatments. The kitchen features all the usual appliances that stay with the home including a dishwasher and microwave. The kitchen also has a large pantry and ample cabinet storage and is large enough for entertaining guests! the half bath is conveniently located off of the kitchen. Both bedrooms are located on the second level with vaulted ceilings and large connecting closets and a full bathroom is situated between them. The laundry is also on the second level with washer and dryer that stay with the home. There is a 2 car attached garage and ample storage space. Per the HOA, this home does consider 2 small pets under 35lbs for an additional $50 per month per pet and non-refundable $250 pet fee, please no smoking.



To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click “IM A RENTER” then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click “APPLY”. You’re done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately

LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard

SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time

SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month

Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time

Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.



Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



