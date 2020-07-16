Amenities

4616 Meadow Valley Drive Available 08/31/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in West Des Moines! - A spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths, two-story home comes with an attached 2 car garage. The home has an open concept living space that's perfect for entertaining. The front room off the entryway adds some great extra living space. The kitchen comes loaded with all the necessary appliances. The dining area is off the kitchen and features large sliding glass doors that lead out to the deck. The open concept living room features a gas fireplace. All 4 bedrooms are located on the second level with the washer and dryer. The spacious master bedroom features two connecting closets and a large master bathroom with dual sinks. The basement area is finished with a non-conforming bedroom, and extra living room, and a large daylight window. This home does consider small pets with a $350 pet deposit and $40/pet/month extra. No smoking.



Please visit www.GoodallProperties.com before calling for more homes available and more information, pictures and directions to this home.



