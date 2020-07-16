All apartments in West Des Moines
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

4616 Meadow Valley Drive

4616 Meadow Valley Drive · (515) 978-1773
Location

4616 Meadow Valley Drive, West Des Moines, IA 50265
Southwoods Knolls

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4616 Meadow Valley Drive · Avail. Aug 31

$1,795

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1874 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4616 Meadow Valley Drive Available 08/31/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in West Des Moines! - A spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths, two-story home comes with an attached 2 car garage. The home has an open concept living space that's perfect for entertaining. The front room off the entryway adds some great extra living space. The kitchen comes loaded with all the necessary appliances. The dining area is off the kitchen and features large sliding glass doors that lead out to the deck. The open concept living room features a gas fireplace. All 4 bedrooms are located on the second level with the washer and dryer. The spacious master bedroom features two connecting closets and a large master bathroom with dual sinks. The basement area is finished with a non-conforming bedroom, and extra living room, and a large daylight window. This home does consider small pets with a $350 pet deposit and $40/pet/month extra. No smoking.

Please visit www.GoodallProperties.com before calling for more homes available and more information, pictures and directions to this home.

Goodall Properties, LLC
www.GoodallProperties.com
3233 Ashworth Rd
Waukee, IA 50263
515-978-1773
Licensed In Iowa

(RLNE2439287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4616 Meadow Valley Drive have any available units?
4616 Meadow Valley Drive has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Des Moines, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Des Moines Rent Report.
What amenities does 4616 Meadow Valley Drive have?
Some of 4616 Meadow Valley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4616 Meadow Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4616 Meadow Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4616 Meadow Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4616 Meadow Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4616 Meadow Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4616 Meadow Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 4616 Meadow Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4616 Meadow Valley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4616 Meadow Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 4616 Meadow Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4616 Meadow Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 4616 Meadow Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4616 Meadow Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4616 Meadow Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
